Huawei sues U.S. over curbs on Huawei equipment use

03/06/2019 | 10:00pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun attends an interview with Reuters at the Ministry of Finance in Beijing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd filed a lawsuit against the United States late Wednesday, alleging that it acted illegally by enacting a law that forbids the government from doing business with companies that use Huawei equipment as a "substantial or essential component" of their system.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Eric Beech)

