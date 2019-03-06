Huawei sues U.S. over curbs on Huawei equipment use
03/06/2019 | 10:00pm EST
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd filed a lawsuit against the United States late Wednesday, alleging that it acted illegally by enacting a law that forbids the government from doing business with companies that use Huawei equipment as a "substantial or essential component" of their system.
The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.