Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Huawei targets European expansion with mid-priced smartphone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 01:43pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A man uses his phone as he walks past a Huawei shop in Beijing

PARIS (Reuters) - Huawei is seeking to strengthen its position in Europe with a smartphone that offers new camera features and a lower price-tag than models from rivals Samsung and Apple.

The new Honor View20, launched in China in December, was presented in Paris on Tuesday. The phone has a 48 mega pixel camera that can take several pictures at once and combine the best qualities from each in a single photo.

It also has a second camera that can take 3D pictures and a 25 mega pixel in-screen front camera for selfies. The smartphone starts at 549 euros ($624).

The appeal of Honor - a sub-brand in Huawei's smartphone portfolio - is that it has many of the advanced features of the company's premium line of Huawei-brand phones at significantly lower cost.

"They're really trying to build up the brand in Europe," said Annette Zimmermann, an analyst at Gartner.

She said Honor started as a cheaper alternative to Huawei's more expensive smartphones, but that the firm was now gradually increasing the prices for the Honor brand.

Europe has become the second-biggest market for Huawei, making it a major region for further international expansion as the company also tries to bolster its presence in the United States.

Huawei overtook Apple to become the world's second-biggest smartphone seller after Samsung last year.

The Chinese company had a market share of 13.4 percent worldwide in the third quarter last year, compared with 18.9 percent for Samsung and 11.8 percent for Apple, according to Gartner.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by GV De Clercq and Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -1.50% 154.31 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:12pNewbury Racecourse CEO Julian can't wait to get into the thick of things
AQ
02:11pSWIFTSTACK : Supports New Veeam Cloud Tier with Cloud-Native Storage for Long-term Data Retention
BU
02:11pMARGAUX RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Resumption - MRL
AQ
02:09pBOYD GAMING : Frias Entertainment's Baile, Featuring Bronco, Conjunto Primavera, BXS Bryndis X Siempre, Comes to Orleans Arena Feb. 8
PU
02:08pIDEANOMICS : Underwriting Banking Partner CICC, China's #1 Investment Bank, on Underwriting of NTC Electric City Bus Transaction
PR
02:07pJ.E.M. CAPITAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02:06pCloudian Provides Seamless Hybrid and Multi-cloud Storage Integration for Veeam Environments
GL
02:06pINVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
02:05pDIAGEO : No-deal Brexit would threaten Scotch whisky export growth, say producers
RE
02:04pCISION : How Integrated Measurement Can Revolutionize PR
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : UBS sets gloomy tone for Europe's banks
2HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Foxconn says trying to hire 50,000 people in first quarter after job cu..
3RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : shares fall on concerns over Chinese growth
4ARCONIC : ARCONIC : Announces Update on Strategy and Portfolio Review
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : China approves third batch of video games; Tencent still absent

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.