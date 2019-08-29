Log in
Huawei under probe by U.S. prosecutors over new allegations - WSJ

08/29/2019 | 09:18pm EDT
People visit a newly opened Huawei store in Xian

(Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors are investigating new instances of alleged technology theft by Chinese telecommunication equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Huawei is accused of stealing intellectual property from individuals and companies over several years, and recruiting employees from its rivals, the report added. (https://on.wsj.com/2ZAppDf)

When contacted by Reuters, a spokesman for prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York declined to comment.

The inquiries suggest that the U.S. government is investigating aspects of Huawei's business practices that weren't covered in indictments of the Chinese company issued earlier this year, the WSJ report said.

In January, the U.S. Justice Department charged Huawei and its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran by doing business with Tehran through a subsidiary it tried to hide.

Huawei was not immediately available for a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Maju Samuel)

