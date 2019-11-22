Huaxi : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY

Conditions (If applicable) if the Company fails to obtain the approval of its precedent: Shareholders or the Stock Exchange, SH Environmental Treatment shall have the right to revoke the Second Reservation Agreement and discharge itself from liabilities thereunder, whereas the Vendor shall forthwith return the paid consideration to SH Environmental Treatment.

Other principal terms of the Reservation Agreements are generally the same.

SH Environmental Treatment shall, within 15 days from receipt of notice from the Vendor, execute the respective formal sale and purchase agreements.

The arrangement of handover of the First Target Property and the Second Target Property, and the rights and liabilities of both parties shall be prescribed in the respective formal sale and purchase agreements.

INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY AND THE VENDOR

The principal business of the Group is the manufacturing and the sales of cigarette packaging materials and environmental treatment business in the PRC. The Vendor is principally engaged in real estate development.

To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Vendor and its ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE RESERVATION AGREEMENTS

As at the date hereof, Xinhuaxi Plaza is under construction and the construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

The properties are acquired for use as offices and showrooms for the Group's expanding environmental treatment business in order to enhance efficiency and management control. In addition, Xinhuaxi Plaza is located in a premium location in Shantou. The Group may also benefit from any long-term capital gain if value appreciates in the future. The Board believes that there is a potential attractive capital appreciation for this investment over the long term.

The terms of the Reservation Agreements were determined based on the arm's length negotiations among the parties thereto on normal commercial terms with reference to the market value of similar properties in adjacent locations. The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the terms of the Reservation Agreements are on normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable and in the interest of the Group and the Shareholders as a whole.