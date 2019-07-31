Huaxi : Monthly Returns - MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JULY 2019

Balance at close of the month

Balance at close of preceding month

No. of ordinary

Balance at close of the month

Balance at close of preceding month

No. of ordinary

Name of Issuer

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

For the month ended

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

Balance at close of

during the month

Balance at close of

No. of other

No of preference

No. of ordinary shares

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

Balance at close of the month

Balance at close of preceding month

No. of other

3. Other Classes of Shares

Balance at close of the month

Balance at close of preceding month

No. of

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

thereto as at close of

Movement during the month

issuer which may be

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

close of the

at close of the

during the

thereto as at

at close of

during the

may be

No. of new

No. of new

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer which issuer may be issued issued Amount at during the pursuant Currency of close of Converted Amount at month thereto as at amount preceding during the close of the pursuant close of the Class and description outstanding month month month thereto month 1.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) ( / / )

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / )

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / )

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / )

Total C. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including

2019 年 3 月