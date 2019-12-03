Huaxi : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY

Based on our discussion with the Valuer and our review on the relevant valuation reports and having considered (i) the methodology being applied in the valuations; (ii) the principal bases and assumptions used in arriving at the valuations; and (iii) the qualification, expertise and experiences of the Valuer, the Board considers that there is no substantial factors being identified which may cause us to doubt the fairness and reasonableness of the methodology adopted and the bases and assumptions used in arriving at the valuations. As such, we consider that the valuations are fair and reasonable.

The aggregate preliminary consideration for the Acquisition is RMB28,370,240 (equivalent to approximately HK$31,576,080), subject to adjustments (the ''Consideration''). Since the Xinhuaxi Plaza is still under construction, the respective gross floor area of the First Target Property and the Second Target Property stated in the First Reservation Agreement and the Second Reservation Agreement are merely an estimate (the ''Estimated GFA'') and are subject to final confirmation from the relevant land department in the PRC by the end of 2019. Hence, the Consideration would be adjusted if and only if the actual total gross floor areas of the Target Properties as confirmed by the relevant land department in the PRC (the ''Actual GFA'') differ from the Estimated GFA (the ''Adjusting Event''). In such case, the Consideration would be adjusted by multiplying the relevant price per square metre by the Actual GFA (the ''Adjustment Mechanism''). Having considered the fact that the Xinhuaxi Plaza is under construction and the nature of the Adjusting Event, the Board is of the view that the Adjustment Mechanism is fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

The Board shall comply with the relevant Listing Rules requirements if, in the unlikely event that the transactions contemplated under the Reservation Agreements would result in a higher classification after adjustments in the Consideration. However, having considered the Adjusting Event and the Adjustment Mechanism, the Board is of the view that the transactions contemplated under the Reservation Agreements will highly unlikely result in a higher classification after adjustments in the Consideration.

The Company intends to settle the Consideration by internal resources of the Group. As at the date of this announcement, the Company does not have any future capital commitment in the Target Properties.

FURTHER INFORMATION ON THE VENDOR

To be best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Vendor is owned by (i) Shantou City Yontaili Trading Co. Limited* (汕頭市永泰利貿易有限公司); (ii) Shantou Gaoxin District Jinlin Weaving and Embroidery Co. Limited* (汕頭高新區金霖織繡有限公司) and (iii) Shantou High-Tech Industrial Development Zone Nancheng Real Estate Development Co. Limited* (汕頭高新技 術產業開發區南誠房產開發有限公司). These three companies are in turn owned by Mr. Wang Zehua* (王澤華), Mr. Chen Yongning* (陳永寧), Mr. Fang Dongfen* (方冬奮) and Mr. Zhong Jianyuan* (鐘堅元) (as the case may be).

To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, and having made all reasonable enquiries, the Vendor and its ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons.