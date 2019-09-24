Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Huaxi : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - SUCCESSFUL TENDER FOR GOVERNMENT ENVIRONMENTAL ENGINEERING PROJECT AND GRANT OF ENGINEERING CONSTRUCTION QUALIFICATION CERTIFICATE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 07:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUAXI HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

華禧控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 01689)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

SUCCESSFUL TENDER FOR GOVERNMENT ENVIRONMENTAL

ENGINEERING PROJECT AND GRANT OF ENGINEERING

CONSTRUCTION QUALIFICATION CERTIFICATE

This announcement is made by Huaxi Holdings Company Limited (the ''Company'') on a voluntary basis to keep shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business development of the Company.

The Board of Directors (the ''Board'') of the Company is pleased to announce that, a consortium led by Shantou Hongdong Environmental Treatment Company Limited (頭市 環境治理有限公司) (''Shantou Hongdong''), an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, successfully won the bid for the exploration, design and construction project in respect of the ecological restoration for the water environment at Daniulei floodgate section of the central drainage system of Shiwan Town, Boluo County, Guangdong Province (廣東石灣鎮中心排渠 (牛壘排閘段)) (''Daniulei Restoration Project''), and relevant construction contracting contract was signed in accordance with the tender document.

PARTIES:

  1. a consortium led by Shantou Hongdong; and
  2. People's Government of Shiwan Town, Boluo County (石灣鎮人民政府).

PRINCIPAL TERMS:

The total investment for the entire construction project is approximately, in RMB, one hundred twenty-eight million, seven hundred sixty-one thousand, two hundred (¥128,761,200). The project includes the exploration, design and construction works in respect of the ecological restoration for the water environment at Daniulei floodgate section of the central drainage system of Shiwan Town, Boluo County; provision of comprehensive exploration and design services according to the construction plan and requirements

- 1 -

determined by the tenderee; project construction as well as installation and maintenance of various professional engineering works. The project mainly includes works such as intensification of sewage interception, treatment over internal pollution and restoration of water bodies. The exploration and design period of Daniulei Restoration Project shall be 30 days from date of the signing of the contract, and the construction period shall be 180 days from the date specified in the commencement order.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF SECURING THE ECOLOGICAL RESTORATION PROJECT

The central drainage system of Shiwan Town, Guangdong Province, is one of the secondary tributaries of Dongjiang River. Dongjiang River is the major source of fresh water supply for Hong Kong. Daniulei Restoration Project would enhance and guarantee the quality of water flowing into Dongjiang River from the central drainage system of Shiwan Town, making it up to the national standards for water safety, and improve the ecological environment. On the other hand, Daniulei Restoration Project could increase the income streams of the Company.

The Board is of the view that the transaction terms of the ecological restoration and management and maintenance project are fair and reasonable, based on normal commercial terms and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

GRANT OF ENGINEERING CONSTRUCTION QUALIFICATION CERTIFICATE

In addition, Shantou Hongdong was approved and granted the General Contracting for Municipal Utility Projects (Grade 2) (二級市政公工程施工總) by Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of Guangdong Province (廣東房和城鄉建設廳), and granted Environmental Engineering Professional Contractor Certificate (Grade 2) (二級 環保工程專業承證書) by Shantou Municipal Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau (頭市住房和城鄉建設), by which Shantou Hongdong is qualified to bid for the general contracting of large-scale construction projects.

The Company will make further announcement to provide updated information as and when appropriate in compliance with the applicable Listing Rules. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Huaxi Holdings Company Limited

Zheng Andy Yi Sheng

Chairman

Hong Kong, 24 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zheng Andy Yi Sheng and Mr. Zheng Minsheng as executive Directors; Mr. Hao Jiming as non-executive Director; and Mr. Lau Kwok Hung, Mr. Fok Po Tin and Mr. Ma Wenming as independent non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Huaxi Holdings Company Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 11:06:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:34aP I A C A : Pakistan International Airlines and Korangi Association of Trade and Industry signs memorandum of understanding at KATI Office - Press Release issued by Pakistan International Airlines
AQ
07:34aBASF : signs MOU with Department of Polymer Engineering, NTU - Press Release issued by National Textile University
AQ
07:34aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Market Position on 23-09-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
07:34aALIBABA : Daraz launches DExports, opening international markets for local sellers - Press Release issued by Daraz.pk
AQ
07:33aBLACKBERRY : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:32aHKEX 'thinking big' with $39 billion bid as LSE sticks to Refinitiv plan
RE
07:32aLI BAO GE : Voluntary announcement - business update
PU
07:32aWPP : Notification of Trading Statement
PU
07:32aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
PU
07:32aPROOFPOINT : Wins Frost & Sullivan's 2019 European Product Line Strategy Leadership Award for Security Awareness Training
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
2FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : After Thomas Cook collapse, Johnson asks why bosses got paid millions
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Receives 33% Equity Interest in Ant Financial
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : BNP's prime brokerage deal with Deutsche may transfer 1,000 staff
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : Swiss probe incident involving ex-Credit Suisse banker Khan, private ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group