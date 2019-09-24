Huaxi : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - SUCCESSFUL TENDER FOR GOVERNMENT ENVIRONMENTAL ENGINEERING PROJECT AND GRANT OF ENGINEERING CONSTRUCTION QUALIFICATION CERTIFICATE

determined by the tenderee; project construction as well as installation and maintenance of various professional engineering works. The project mainly includes works such as intensification of sewage interception, treatment over internal pollution and restoration of water bodies. The exploration and design period of Daniulei Restoration Project shall be 30 days from date of the signing of the contract, and the construction period shall be 180 days from the date specified in the commencement order.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF SECURING THE ECOLOGICAL RESTORATION PROJECT

The central drainage system of Shiwan Town, Guangdong Province, is one of the secondary tributaries of Dongjiang River. Dongjiang River is the major source of fresh water supply for Hong Kong. Daniulei Restoration Project would enhance and guarantee the quality of water flowing into Dongjiang River from the central drainage system of Shiwan Town, making it up to the national standards for water safety, and improve the ecological environment. On the other hand, Daniulei Restoration Project could increase the income streams of the Company.

The Board is of the view that the transaction terms of the ecological restoration and management and maintenance project are fair and reasonable, based on normal commercial terms and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

GRANT OF ENGINEERING CONSTRUCTION QUALIFICATION CERTIFICATE

In addition, Shantou Hongdong was approved and granted the General Contracting for Municipal Utility Projects (Grade 2) (二級市政公用工程施工總承包) by Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of Guangdong Province (廣東省住房和城鄉建設廳), and granted Environmental Engineering Professional Contractor Certificate (Grade 2) (二級 環保工程專業承包證書) by Shantou Municipal Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau (汕頭市住房和城鄉建設局), by which Shantou Hongdong is qualified to bid for the general contracting of large-scale construction projects.

The Company will make further announcement to provide updated information as and when appropriate in compliance with the applicable Listing Rules. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Huaxi Holdings Company Limited

Zheng Andy Yi Sheng

Chairman

Hong Kong, 24 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zheng Andy Yi Sheng and Mr. Zheng Minsheng as executive Directors; Mr. Hao Jiming as non-executive Director; and Mr. Lau Kwok Hung, Mr. Fok Po Tin and Mr. Ma Wenming as independent non-executive Directors.