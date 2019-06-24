Huayu Expressway : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUAYU EXPRESSWAY GROUP LIMITED

華 昱 高 速 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1823)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR AND

TRANSFER OFFICE

The board of directors of Huayu Expressway Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board of

Huayu Expressway Group Limited

Chan Yeung Nam

Chairman

Hong Kong, 24 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chan Yeung Nam, Mr. Mai Qing Quan and Mr. Fu Jie Pin and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Sun Xiao Nian, Mr. Chu Kin Wang, Peleus and Mr. Hu Lie Ge.