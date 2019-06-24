Log in
Huazhang Technology : Announcements and Notices - Change of Address of Hong Kong Branch Share Registra ...

06/24/2019 | 10:00am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Huazhang Technology Holding Limited

華章科技控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1673)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE

REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The board of directors of Huazhang Technology Holding Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Branch Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Huazhang Technology Holding Limited

Zhu Gen Rong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 24 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhu Gen Rong, Mr. Wang Ai Yan, Mr. Liu Chuan Jiang, Mr. Jin Hao and Mr. Liang Huiqun; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Dai Tian Zhu, Mr. Kong Chi Mo and Mr. Heng ,Keith Kai Neng.

Disclaimer

Huazhang Technology Holding Limited published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 13:59:03 UTC
