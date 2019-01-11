Huazhang Technology : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Function

HUAZHANG TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED 華章科技控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1673)
List of Directors and their Role and Function
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Huazhang Technology Holding Limited are set our below:
Executive Directors
Mr. ZHU Gen Rong (Chairman)
Mr. WANG Ai Yan (Chief Executive Officer) Mr. LIU Chuan Jiang
Mr. JIN Hao
Mr. ZHONG Xin Gang
Mr. LIANG Huiqun (Chief Investment Officer)
Independent Non-Executive Directors
Mr. DAI Tian Zhu
Mr. KONG Chi Mo
Mr. HENG, Keith Kai Neng
There are three Board committees. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are set out below:
Audit Committee
Mr. KONG Chi Mo (Committee Chairman) Mr. DAI Tian Zhu
Mr. HENG, Keith Kai Neng
Remuneration Committee
Mr. HENG, Keith Kai Neng (Committee Chairman) Mr. DAI Tian Zhu
Mr. KONG Chi Mo
Nomination Committee
Mr. DAI Tian Zhu (Committee Chairman) Mr. ZHU Gen Rong
Mr. KONG Chi Mo
Mr. HENG, Keith Kai Neng
11 January 2019
Disclaimer
Huazhang Technology Holding Limited published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 15:03:20 UTC