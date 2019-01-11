Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Huazhang Technology : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Function

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 10:04am EST

HUAZHANG TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED 華章科技控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1673)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Huazhang Technology Holding Limited are set our below:

Executive Directors

Mr. ZHU Gen Rong (Chairman)

Mr. WANG Ai Yan (Chief Executive Officer) Mr. LIU Chuan Jiang

Mr. JIN Hao

Mr. ZHONG Xin Gang

Mr. LIANG Huiqun (Chief Investment Officer)

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Mr. DAI Tian Zhu

Mr. KONG Chi Mo

Mr. HENG, Keith Kai Neng

There are three Board committees. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are set out below:

Audit Committee

Mr. KONG Chi Mo (Committee Chairman) Mr. DAI Tian Zhu

Mr. HENG, Keith Kai Neng

Remuneration Committee

Mr. HENG, Keith Kai Neng (Committee Chairman) Mr. DAI Tian Zhu

Mr. KONG Chi Mo

Nomination Committee

Mr. DAI Tian Zhu (Committee Chairman) Mr. ZHU Gen Rong

Mr. KONG Chi Mo

Mr. HENG, Keith Kai Neng

11 January 2019

Disclaimer

Huazhang Technology Holding Limited published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 15:03:20 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:39aIDENTITY IS SECURITY : What's the Good Word?
PU
10:38aEXFO to present at Needham Growth Conference | Press releases
AQ
10:37aVOIP PAL COM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
10:37aIRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : SpaceX launches 10 more Iridium Communications satellites
AQ
10:35aPanion presents at Animal Health Investment Europe, in London 26-27 February 2019
AQ
10:35aZEAL NETWORK : rejects non-binding offer from Lottoland for the purchase of its core German business assets as significantly inadequate
EQ
10:35aTCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : PDMR Transactions
EQ
10:34aBEIJER ELECTRONICS : With continuous training and development, we stay up to date with the newest technology
PU
10:32aCOMMERZBANK : German Finance Minister open to merger of big German banks - newspaper
RE
10:32aMEKONOMEN : completes the acquisition of Nordic Forum Holding
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault, Nissan boards get investigation updates before expected new Ghosn indictment
2BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) : EXCLUSIVE: Goldman Sachs on course to launch cash management in mid-2020
3Oil rises again but global economic concerns cap gains
4GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : China's Geely says it has not sold Daimler shares, denies Bloomberg report
5ALPHABET : ALPHABET : board sued on allegations of sexual misconduct cover-up

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.