Huazhang Technology : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Function

HUAZHANG TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED 華章科技控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1673)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Huazhang Technology Holding Limited are set our below:

Executive Directors

Mr. ZHU Gen Rong (Chairman)

Mr. WANG Ai Yan (Chief Executive Officer) Mr. LIU Chuan Jiang

Mr. JIN Hao

Mr. ZHONG Xin Gang

Mr. LIANG Huiqun (Chief Investment Officer)

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Mr. DAI Tian Zhu

Mr. KONG Chi Mo

Mr. HENG, Keith Kai Neng

There are three Board committees. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are set out below:

Audit Committee

Mr. KONG Chi Mo (Committee Chairman) Mr. DAI Tian Zhu

Mr. HENG, Keith Kai Neng

Remuneration Committee

Mr. HENG, Keith Kai Neng (Committee Chairman) Mr. DAI Tian Zhu

Mr. KONG Chi Mo

Nomination Committee

Mr. DAI Tian Zhu (Committee Chairman) Mr. ZHU Gen Rong

Mr. KONG Chi Mo

Mr. HENG, Keith Kai Neng

11 January 2019