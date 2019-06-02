Huazhang Technology : Announcements and Notices - Suspension of Trading

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUAZHANG TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED

華章科技控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1673)

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of Huazhang Technology Holding Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited will continue to be suspended, pending the release of an announcement relating to further inside information of the Company.

By order of the Board

Huazhang Technology Holding Limited

ZHU GEN RONG

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Zhu Gen Rong, Mr. Wang Ai Yan, Mr. Liu Chuan Jiang, Mr. Jin Hao and Mr. Liang Huiqun, and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Dai Tian Zhu, Mr. Kong Chi Mo and Mr. Heng, Keith Kai Neng.

