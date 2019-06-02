Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Huazhang Technology : Announcements and Notices - Suspension of Trading

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/02/2019 | 11:24pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUAZHANG TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED

華章科技控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1673)

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of Huazhang Technology Holding Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited will continue to be suspended, pending the release of an announcement relating to further inside information of the Company.

By order of the Board

Huazhang Technology Holding Limited

ZHU GEN RONG

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Zhu Gen Rong, Mr. Wang Ai Yan, Mr. Liu Chuan Jiang, Mr. Jin Hao and Mr. Liang Huiqun, and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Dai Tian Zhu, Mr. Kong Chi Mo and Mr. Heng, Keith Kai Neng.

1

Disclaimer

Huazhang Technology Holding Limited published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 03:23:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:06aLYNDRA THERAPEUTICS : Welcomes Dr. Patricia Hurter as Chief Executive Officer
BU
12:06aICC INTERNATIONAL CANNABIS : International Cannabis Reinforces South African Production and Distribution Strategy With Patented Vesisorb Technology
AQ
12:03aCREDIT SUISSE : Taps Former CLSA Chairman to Head China Operations
DJ
12:02aCarisma Therapeutics Names Dr. Robert Petit as Chief Scientific Officer
PR
12:01aNabis Holdings Announces Acquisition of 49% of Cannova Medical, A Creator of Innovative Solutions for Cannabis Consumption
GL
06/02RUIXIN INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 May 2019 (in PDF)
PU
06/02ESR delays $1.4 billion IPO in Hong Kong amid trade tension market jitters - sources
RE
06/02BLACKSTONE LP : in $18.7 billion deal to acquire U.S. warehouse assets from GLP
RE
06/02CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : Monthly Return for the Month Ended 31 May 2019
PU
06/02CHINA TITANS ENERGY TECHNOLOGY : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the Month ended 31 May 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : EXCLUSIVE: FCA discusses improved Renault merger bid to win French backing
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : in talks with U.S. derivatives regulator over digital currency plans
3DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures, oil slide as trade wars stoke global recession anxiety
4AIR FRANCE-KLM : Collapsed Jet Airways' ex-partners, rivals scramble to fill India capacity void
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Sephora to shut U.S. stores for day of diversity ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About