Huazhang Technology : BUSINESS UPDATES

HUAZHANG TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED
華章科技控股有限公司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1673)
BUSINESS UPDATES
Reference is made to the announcements of Huazhang Technology Holding Limited (the "Company") dated 11 January 2019 (the "January 2019 Announcement") in relation to the adoption of share award scheme by the Company. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as defined in the January 2019 Announcement.
As announced in the January 2019 Announcement, the Company was offered the opportunity to set up waste treatment plants outside China for developing waste recycling and treatment service business globally. At that time, the Board explained that this opportunity, if it materialized, would represent an exciting expansion of the Group's environmental services business.
The project's initiator and chief adviser is Mr. Fang AnKong ("Mr. Fang"), a pioneer of comprehensive utilisation of recyclable metal resources in China and a leading industry figure in the field of metals recycling. Mr. Fang founded Chiho-Tiande Group Limited (now known as Chiho Environmental Group Limited), a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's main board (stock code: 00976)("Chiho"), once the largest and most profitable metal recycling business in China. After leaving Chiho in 2015, Mr. Fang spent the next few years working on the blueprint to create a large scale integrated waste metal recycling park serving Asia, Europe and North America.
The Board is pleased to announce that the Government of Dubai has given its approval for a venture, under Mr. Fang's stewardship, to establish a zero-waste metal recycling project in the Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (the "Metal Recycling Project").
A company HeHe Resources FZE ("HeHe Resources") has been incorporated in the Jebel Ali Free Zone to be the project owner. HeHe Resources is currently wholly-owned by the Group.
Based on the project proposal:
The Metal Recycling Project will combine the logistical advantage of Dubai, the large pool of human resources in countries neighboring Dubai, the vast experience of its projector initiator (Mr. Fang) and modern recycling technologies in eliminating waste to create an economically viable green recycling circular economy.
The Metal Recycling Project will be a zero-waste in that all raw materials (metals scraps) will be recovered or converted into end products.
The Metal Recycling Project will import scrap materials (e.g. vehicle motors, hardware, wires and cables), which will be subsequently dismantled into ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metals and plastics. Unrecoverable waste will be recycled into building materials.
The plant, which will be built in phases, will be designed to process up to 5 million tons of scrap materials when fully operational in 2023-2024.
Scrap materials will be imported from suppliers in the USA, Europe, Asia and Oceania.
The end products will be sold globally.
The January 2019 Announcement also announced that if the Board were to decide to pursue the project, the Company would likely to need to tap the equity and/or debt capital markets to fund the expansion.
The Board intends to participate in the Metal Recycling Project but the amount of the Company's financial contribution and the scale of its participation have yet to be quantified pending the Board's review of the Group's funding capabilities. The Company will make further announcement in compliance with the Listing Rules once further information is available.
By order of the Board
Huazhang Technology Holding Limited
ZHU GEN RONG
Chairman
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 7 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Zhu Gen Rong, Mr. Wang Ai Yan, Mr. Liu Chuan Jiang and Mr. Jin Hao, and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Dai Tian Zhu, Mr. Kong Chi Mo and Mr. Heng, Keith Kai Neng.
