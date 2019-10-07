Huazhang Technology : BUSINESS UPDATES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUAZHANG TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED

華章科技控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1673)

BUSINESS UPDATES

Reference is made to the announcements of Huazhang Technology Holding Limited (the "Company") dated 11 January 2019 (the "January 2019 Announcement") in relation to the adoption of share award scheme by the Company. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as defined in the January 2019 Announcement.

As announced in the January 2019 Announcement, the Company was offered the opportunity to set up waste treatment plants outside China for developing waste recycling and treatment service business globally. At that time, the Board explained that this opportunity, if it materialized, would represent an exciting expansion of the Group's environmental services business.

The project's initiator and chief adviser is Mr. Fang AnKong ("Mr. Fang"), a pioneer of comprehensive utilisation of recyclable metal resources in China and a leading industry figure in the field of metals recycling. Mr. Fang founded Chiho-Tiande Group Limited (now known as Chiho Environmental Group Limited), a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's main board (stock code: 00976)("Chiho"), once the largest and most profitable metal recycling business in China. After leaving Chiho in 2015, Mr. Fang spent the next few years working on the blueprint to create a large scale integrated waste metal recycling park serving Asia, Europe and North America.

The Board is pleased to announce that the Government of Dubai has given its approval for a venture, under Mr. Fang's stewardship, to establish a zero-waste metal recycling project in the Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (the "Metal Recycling Project").

A company HeHe Resources FZE ("HeHe Resources") has been incorporated in the Jebel Ali Free Zone to be the project owner. HeHe Resources is currently wholly-owned by the Group.

