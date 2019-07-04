Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Huazhang Technology : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 3 ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 02:58am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :30/06/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Huazhang Technology Holding Limited

Date Submitted

04/07/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 1673

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(HK$)

(HK$)

Balance at close of preceding month

8,000,000,000

0.01

80,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

8,000,000,000

0.01

80,000,000

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

(1673) Page 1 of 10

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :

80,000,000

(1673) Page 2 of 10

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

722,609,001

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

11,248,224

Balance at close of

the month

733,857,225

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of issuer

option scheme

issued during

which may be

including EGM

Movement during the month

the month

issued pursuant

approval date

pursuant thereto

thereto as at

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

close of the

class of shares

month

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Share option

scheme adopted on

6 May 2013

Granted on 15

January 2019

Exercise Price:

HK$4.04

Ordinary shares

19,000,000

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

19,000,000

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

options (State currency)

Nil

(1673) Page 3 of 10

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) Nil

(Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

(1673) Page 4 of 10

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

(1673) Page 5 of 10

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Huazhang Technology Holding Limited published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 06:57:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:18aDEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS : Private equity appears to be unaffected by macroeconomic uncertainty – for the time being
PU
03:18aGOLDEN OCEAN : GOGL – 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
03:17aIGas plans new conventional oil exploration wells in Britain
RE
03:14aLG ELECTRONICS : market leader in consumer electronics
AQ
03:13aCANTARGIA : Cantargia announce full recruitment of CAN04 monotherapy arm in ongoing phase IIa clinical trial
PU
03:13aICT : Improve in top 3 of best IT-trainers in the Netherlands
PU
03:13aOCEANAGOLD : Files Application for Injunction to Ensure Continued Operations at Didipio
PU
03:13aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : in court for misleading phone water resistance advertisements
AQ
03:10aVEDANTA : to seek court order saying Zambia's ZCCM breached shareholder pact
RE
03:08aENEL : Russia sovereign fund inks 300 million euro business package with Italy's CDP
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
2OUTOTEC OYJ : Combination of Outotec and Metso Minerals - Metso Flow Control to Become an Independent Company
3Oil prices fall a signs of slowing U.S. demand, economic concerns
4NIPPON STEEL CORP : South Korea minister warns of possible countermeasures to Japan's export curbs
5PRICIER GRILLS BUT CHEAPER MEAT: how Trump's trade policy plays on July 4

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About