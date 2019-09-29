|
Huazhang Technology : PROPOSED AMENDMENTS OF TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE BONDS DUE 2019
09/29/2019 | 07:28am EDT
HUAZHANG TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED
華章科技控股有限公司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1673)
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS OF
TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE BONDS DUE 2019
Reference is made to the announcements of Huazhang Technology Holding Limited (the "Company") dated 29 March 2017 and 30 March 2017 in relation to the issue of the Bonds by the Company, the announcements of the Company dated 25 March 2019 and 26 March 2019 and the circular of the Company (the "Circular") dated 30 April 2019 in relation to the extension of the maturity date of the Bonds. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as defined in the Circular.
BACKGROUND INFORMATION OF THE BONDS
The Bonds were issued on 29 March 2017.
Pursuant to the principal terms and conditions of the Bonds, (a) unless previously converted or cancelled, the Company will redeem each Bond at its principal amount on 29 March 2019, being the maturity date of the Bonds (the "Maturity Date"); and (b) the holder of the Bonds has an option to extend the maturity date of the Bond for one additional year after the Maturity Date, which is subjected to agreement from the Company, under the same terms and conditions.
On 25 March 2019, the Company received a notice from the then holder of the Bond requesting to extend the maturity date of the Bonds for 6 months after the Maturity Date, i.e., to 29 September 2019 (the "Second Maturity Date") under the same terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "First Extension"). The Company agreed to the First Extension and the First Extension was approved by the Shareholders by way of poll at EGM on 21 May 2019.
On 13 June 2019, the Bond was transferred to Creation Best International Limited (the "New Bondholder"), which is company incorporated in Hong Kong and is principally engaged in investments. The New Bondholder is an Independent Third Party.
As at the date of this announcement, none of the Bonds or any part thereof have been converted or cancelled.
SUPPLEMENTAL DEED
On 29 September 2019, a supplemental deed (the was executed by the Company to amend certain pursuant to which:
"Supplemental Deed") in relation to the Bond terms and conditions of the Bond Instrument,
-
the Second Maturity Date was further extended to 28 September 2020 (the "Second Extension"); and
-
the holder of the Bonds has an option to extend the maturity date of the Bond for one additional year after the Maturity Date, which is subjected to agreement from the Company, under the same terms and conditions of the Bonds.
The proposed amendments to the Bond Instrument set out in the Supplemental Deed (the "Proposed Amendments") are subject to the fulfillment of the following conditions precedent:
-
the Stock Exchange approving the Proposed Amendments pursuant to Rule 28.05 of the Listing Rules;
-
the passing of ordinary resolution by the Shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting to grant a specific mandate for the Conversion Shares to be allotted and issued; and
(c)
-
the Stock Exchange approving the listing of and permission to deal in the additional Conversion Shares to be allotted and issued as a result of the Deed.
Save for the aforesaid, all other terms and conditions of the Bonds will remain in full force and effect.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
Pursuant to Rule 28.05 of the Listing Rules, any alterations in the terms of convertible debt securities after issue must be approved by the Stock Exchange, except where the alterations take effect automatically under the existing terms of such convertible debt securities.
As the Second Extension does not take effect automatically under the existing terms of the Bond, it is regarded as a new arrangement of the Company and the Company is required to make an application to the Stock Exchange for the approval for the Second Extension.
In addition, as the initial conversion price of HK$2.50 is lower than the benchmarked price (as defined under Rule 13.36(5) of the Listing Rules), the Company would be required by the Stock Exchange to obtain a specific mandate (the "Specific Mandate") from the Shareholders pursuant to Rule 13.36(6) of the Listing Rules.
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
An EGM will be held for the Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the ordinary resolutions in respect of the Second Extension and the grant of the Specific Mandate. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, no Shareholder has an interest in the Specific Mandate that is materially different from the other Shareholders. Therefore, no Shareholder is required to abstain from voting at the EGM in respect of the new Specific Mandate.
GENERAL
A circular containing, among other things, (i) details of the Second Extension and the Specific Mandate; (ii) a notice of the EGM; and (iii) other information as required under the Listing Rules, is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 31 October 2019.
EFFECT OF THE ISSUE OF THE BONDS ON THE SHAREHOLING STRUCTURE
The following table sets out the shareholding structure of the Company as at the date of this announcement and immediately upon exercise in full of the conversion rights attached to the Bonds (based on the Conversion Price without any adjustment, and assuming there being no other change in the shareholding structure and share capital of the Company immediately after the date of this announcement):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Immediately upon exercise
|
|
As at the date of this
|
in full of the conversion
|
|
|
|
announcement
|
rights attached to the Bonds
|
|
|
|
|
Approximate
|
|
|
Approximate
|
|
|
|
|
percentage
|
|
|
percentage
|
|
Number of
|
|
of the total
|
Number of
|
of the total
|
|
Shares held
|
|
issued share
|
Shares held
|
issued share
|
|
directly or
|
|
capital of the
|
directly or
|
capital of the
|
Name
|
indirectly
|
|
Company
|
indirectly
|
Company
|
Mr. Zhu Gen Rong ("Mr. Zhu"),
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Wang Ai Yan ("Mr. Wang") and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Liu Chuan Jiang ("Mr. Liu") (Note)
|
416,772,000
|
|
56.79%
|
416,772,000
|
53.86%
|
New Bondholder
|
-
|
|
-
|
40,000,000
|
|
5.17%
|
Public Shareholders
|
317,085,225
|
|
|
43.21%
|
317,085,225
|
40.97%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
733,857,225
|
|
|
100.00%
|
|
773,857,225
|
100.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Mr. Zhu, Mr. Wang and Mr. Liu are our executive Directors. Out of the 416,772,000 Shares, 414,658,000 Shares are held by Florescent Holdings Limited, which is beneficially owned as to 77.9% by Lian Shun Limited, which in turn is beneficially owned as to 61.31% by Mr. Zhu, 20.74% by Mr. Wang and 17.95% by Mr. Liu. The remaining 1,760,000 Shares and 354,000 Shares are held by Mr. Zhu and Mr. Wang respectively. Mr. Zhu, Mr. Wang and Mr. Liu are parties acting in concert.
FUND RAISING ACTIVITIES DURING THE PAST TWELVE MONTHS
The Company did not engage in any fund raising activities in the past 12 months from the date of this announcement.
REASONS FOR THE SECOND EXTENSION
The Group is principally engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of industrial products, project contracting services, environmental products and the provision of supporting services, and already has been in the paper-making industrial for over 16 years.
The Bonds will mature on 29 September 2019. Unless the Maturity Date is extended, the Company would be required to repay the outstanding principal amount of the Bonds (together with all unpaid interests accrued thereon up to and including the date of actual payment) to the New Bondholder on 29 September 2019.
As disclosed in the Company's annual results announcement for the year ended 30 June 2019 published on 25 September 2019, the Group has planned to develop waste recycling projects overseas. It may involve setting up a waste recycling plant overseas and adopting advanced technology to dismantle metal solid waste, which may require a significant amount of capital commitment. From the Company's perspective, the Second Extension, which was proposed by the New Bondholder, will provide reasonable buffer time and flexibility to the Company's deployment of its financial resources to fund its operation and development as well as to plan its working capital and cash flow arrangement.
In light of the recent uncertain economic conditions, the Directors believe that (i) it may not be the right time to reallocate its financial resources to repay the Bonds; and (ii) any placing of new bonds to new investors at a conversion price to be determined with reference to the recent market prices of the shares of the Company (which have much increased since the Issue Date) may not be successful. Considering the financial resources presently available to the Group, the Group has and will have sufficient financial resources to repay the redemption monies when the Bonds become due. In the circumstances, based on the above considerations, the Directors are of the view that the Second Extension is in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.
By order of the Board
Huazhang Technology Holding Limited
ZHU GEN RONG
Chairman
Hong Kong, 29 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Zhu Gen Rong, Mr. Wang Ai Yan, Mr. Liu Chuan Jiang and Mr. Jin Hao, and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Dai Tian Zhu, Mr. Kong Chi Mo and Mr. Heng, Keith Kai Neng.
|
|