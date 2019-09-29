Huazhang Technology : PROPOSED AMENDMENTS OF TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE BONDS DUE 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company.

HUAZHANG TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED

華章科技控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1673)

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS OF

TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE BONDS DUE 2019

Reference is made to the announcements of Huazhang Technology Holding Limited (the "Company") dated 29 March 2017 and 30 March 2017 in relation to the issue of the Bonds by the Company, the announcements of the Company dated 25 March 2019 and 26 March 2019 and the circular of the Company (the "Circular") dated 30 April 2019 in relation to the extension of the maturity date of the Bonds. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as defined in the Circular.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION OF THE BONDS

The Bonds were issued on 29 March 2017.

Pursuant to the principal terms and conditions of the Bonds, (a) unless previously converted or cancelled, the Company will redeem each Bond at its principal amount on 29 March 2019, being the maturity date of the Bonds (the "Maturity Date"); and (b) the holder of the Bonds has an option to extend the maturity date of the Bond for one additional year after the Maturity Date, which is subjected to agreement from the Company, under the same terms and conditions.

On 25 March 2019, the Company received a notice from the then holder of the Bond requesting to extend the maturity date of the Bonds for 6 months after the Maturity Date, i.e., to 29 September 2019 (the "Second Maturity Date") under the same terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "First Extension"). The Company agreed to the First Extension and the First Extension was approved by the Shareholders by way of poll at EGM on 21 May 2019.

On 13 June 2019, the Bond was transferred to Creation Best International Limited (the "New Bondholder"), which is company incorporated in Hong Kong and is principally engaged in investments. The New Bondholder is an Independent Third Party.

As at the date of this announcement, none of the Bonds or any part thereof have been converted or cancelled.