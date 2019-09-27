Huazhang Technology : RESIGNATION OF A DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Huazhang Technology Holding Limited

華章科技控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1673)

RESIGNATION OF A DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Huazhang Technology Holding Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Liang Huqun ("Mr. Liang") has resigned as an executive director of the Company with effect from 27 September 2019 to his other work commitments with require more of his dedication and time.

Mr. Liang has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter which needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to his resignation.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Liang for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of service.

On behalf of the Board

Huazhang Technology Holding Limited

Zhu Gen Rong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 27 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhu Gen Rong, Mr. Wang Ai Yan, Mr. Liu Chuan Jiang and Mr. Jin Hao, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Dai Tian Zhu, Mr. Kong Chi Mo and Mr. Heng, Keith Kai Neng.

