Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Huazhang Technology : RESIGNATION OF A DIRECTOR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 09:58am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Huazhang Technology Holding Limited

華章科技控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1673)

RESIGNATION OF A DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Huazhang Technology Holding Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Liang Huqun ("Mr. Liang") has resigned as an executive director of the Company with effect from 27 September 2019 to his other work commitments with require more of his dedication and time.

Mr. Liang has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter which needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to his resignation.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Liang for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of service.

On behalf of the Board

Huazhang Technology Holding Limited

Zhu Gen Rong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 27 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhu Gen Rong, Mr. Wang Ai Yan, Mr. Liu Chuan Jiang and Mr. Jin Hao, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Dai Tian Zhu, Mr. Kong Chi Mo and Mr. Heng, Keith Kai Neng.

- 1 -

Disclaimer

Huazhang Technology Holding Limited published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 13:57:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:12aGM's Electric Ambitions Rattle Below the Surface of the UAW Strike
DJ
10:12aFORTISTAR : Celebrates 20 Years of Supplying Clean, Sustainable and Reliable Power to the City of San Diego and U.S. Marine Corps
BU
10:11aTORTOISE : Releases Teal Energy Deal White Paper
BU
10:10aOil prices head for big weekly loss as supply fears wane
RE
10:10aPFIZER : CEO Albert Bourla to Succeed Ian Read as Chairman--Update
DJ
10:10aFINAL DEADLINE : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds GTT Communications, Inc. Investors of Important September 30th Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – GTT
GL
10:09aOil prices head for big weekly loss as supply fears wane
RE
10:08aZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY : Form of proxy for h share class meeting
PU
10:08aCHINA HIGH PRECISION AUTOMATION : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of Annual Results for the Year Ended 30 June 2019
PU
10:08aOHB : Fly me to the Moon! Israel Aerospace Industries and OHB investigate commercial lunar landing service
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK AG : Banks facing 'enormous' challenges, says Commerzbank boss
2PENNON GROUP PLC : PENNON : Trading Statement
3IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : Imperial Warns on Impact of Vaping Crackdown -- WSJ
4BEYOND MEAT INC : WHAT'S NEWS: Business & Finance -- WSJ
5ICHIGO : Launch of Ichigo J.League Shareholder Program

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group