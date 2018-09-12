Huazhong In Vehicle : Announcements and Notices - Appointment of Independent Non-executive Director

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUAZHONG IN-VEHICLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED ശ଺ԓ༱છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6830)

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Huazhong In-Vehicle Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Wu Bichao ("Mr. Wu") has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director with effect from 12 September 2018.

The biographical details of Mr. Wu are set out as follows:

Mr. Wu Bichao

Mr. Wu, aged 45, graduated from Huaqiao University with a junior college degree in financial management. He entered the real estate industry in 1993, engaging in real estate development and operation. Mr. Wu entered the financial market in 1998 and commenced his engagement in foreign currency investment. In 2000, Mr. Wu shifted his career focus from real estate to overseas and Hong Kong financial markets. His investment fields included securities, equity investment and the initiation and management of funds. Mr. Wu was also involved in several merger, acquisition and reorganization projects in recent years.

Mr. Wu has entered into a letter of appointment with the Company for a term of one year commencing from 12 September 2018, subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the general meetings of the Company pursuant to which and the articles of association of the Company. Under the letter of appointment, Mr. Wu will be entitled to a Director's fee of HKD20,000 per month, which has been determined by the Board with reference to his duties and responsibilities and the prevailing market conditions.

As at the date of the announcement, Mr. Wu does not have any interests or short positions in the shares or underlying shares in the Company or its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wu (i) has not held any other directorships in any public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years; (ii) does not hold any other positions in the Company and its subsidiaries; and (iii) does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company (as respectively defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") of the Company.

Save as disclosed above, there is no other information related to the appointment of Mr. Wu as an independent non-executive Director that needs to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules nor are there other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to welcome Mr. Wu for joining the Board.

