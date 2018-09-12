Huazhong In Vehicle : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Roles and Functions

HUAZHONG IN-VEHICLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED ശԓ༱છٰϞࠢʮ̡
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 6830)
List of Directors and Their Roles and Functions
The members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Huazhong In-Vehicle Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") are set out below.
Executive Directors
Mr. Zhou Minfeng (Chairman)
Mr. Li Xuejun (Chief Executive Ofﬁcer) Mr. Chang Jingzhou
Non-executive Directors Ms. Lai Cairong
Mr. Wang Yuming Mr. Guan Xin
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. Wong Luen Cheung Andrew (Vice-chairman) Mr. Yu Shuli
Mr. Tian Yushi Mr. Xu Jiali Mr. Wu Bichao
There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
Audit Committee
Mr. Yu Shuli (Chairman) Mr. Tian Yushi
Mr. Xu Jiali
Nomination Committee
Mr. Zhou Minfeng (Chairman) Mr. Yu Shuli
Mr. Tian Yushi
Remuneration Committee Mr. Yu Shuli (Chairman) Mr. Zhou Minfeng
Mr. Tian Yushi
Hong Kong, 12 September 2018
