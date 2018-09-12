Log in
Huazhong In Vehicle : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Roles and Functions

09/12/2018 | 06:13pm CEST

HUAZHONG IN-VEHICLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED ശ଺ԓ༱છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6830)

List of Directors and Their Roles and Functions

The members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Huazhong In-Vehicle Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") are set out below.

Executive Directors

Mr. Zhou Minfeng (Chairman)

Mr. Li Xuejun (Chief Executive Ofﬁcer) Mr. Chang Jingzhou

Non-executive Directors Ms. Lai Cairong

Mr. Wang Yuming Mr. Guan Xin

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Wong Luen Cheung Andrew (Vice-chairman) Mr. Yu Shuli

Mr. Tian Yushi Mr. Xu Jiali Mr. Wu Bichao

There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Audit Committee

Mr. Yu Shuli (Chairman) Mr. Tian Yushi

Mr. Xu Jiali

Nomination Committee

Mr. Zhou Minfeng (Chairman) Mr. Yu Shuli

Mr. Tian Yushi

Remuneration Committee Mr. Yu Shuli (Chairman) Mr. Zhou Minfeng

Mr. Tian Yushi

Hong Kong, 12 September 2018

Disclaimer

Huazhong In-Vehicle Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 16:12:09 UTC
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.