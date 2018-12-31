Huazhong In Vehicle : Announcements and Notices - Terms of reference of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company

1.1 The Committee is established pursuant to a resolution passed by the Board on 30 December 2015 with its responsibilities:

(a) to assure that adequate internal controls are in place and followed;

(b) to assure that appropriate accounting principles and reporting practices are followed;

(c) to provide liaison among the shareholders, management, the authorized independent auditors (the "External Auditors"), internal auditors or any person responsible for internal audit function (the "IA People");

(d) to consider the qualifications and independence of the External Auditors;

(e) to satisfy itself as to compliance with any applicable legal requirements;

(f) to review audit and control related corporate representations made to External Auditors, IA People and to the shareholders of the Company;

(g)to ensure itself that good accounting and audit policy, internal control, ethics of conduct and proper business ethics have been followed;

(h) to contribute towards a climate of discipline, risk management awareness and control within the

Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group"); and

(i)to implement any other duties as delegated by the Board.