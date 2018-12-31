|
Huazhong In Vehicle : Announcements and Notices - Terms of reference of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company
12/31/2018 | 09:44am CET
HUAZHONG IN-VEHICLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
(the "Company")
Terms of reference of the Audit Committee (the "Committee")
of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company
-
1. Constitution
-
1.1 The Committee is established pursuant to a resolution passed by the Board on 30 December 2015 with its responsibilities:
-
(a) to assure that adequate internal controls are in place and followed;
-
(b) to assure that appropriate accounting principles and reporting practices are followed;
-
(c) to provide liaison among the shareholders, management, the authorized independent auditors (the "External Auditors"), internal auditors or any person responsible for internal audit function (the "IA People");
-
(d) to consider the qualifications and independence of the External Auditors;
-
(e) to satisfy itself as to compliance with any applicable legal requirements;
-
(f) to review audit and control related corporate representations made to External Auditors, IA People and to the shareholders of the Company;
(g)to ensure itself that good accounting and audit policy, internal control, ethics of conduct and proper business ethics have been followed;
(h) to contribute towards a climate of discipline, risk management awareness and control within the
Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group"); and
(i)to implement any other duties as delegated by the Board.
-
2. Membership
-
2.1 Members of the Committee shall be appointed by the Board from amongst the directors of the Company and shall consist of not less than three members, all of whom shall be non-executive directors and at least one of the Committee members shall be an independent non-executive director with appropriate qualifications or accounting or related financial management expertise as required under Rules 3.10(2) and 3.21 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). The majority of the Committee members shall be independent non-executive directors.
-
2.2 The Chairman of the Committee (the "Chairman") shall be appointed by the Board and shall be an independent non-executive director.
-
2.3 A former partner, principal, shareholder, or professional employee of the Company's existing External Auditor is prohibited from acting as a Committee member for a period of two years as calculated under the Listing Rules and applicable auditor independence rules.
-
2.4 The appointment of the members of the Committee may be revoked, or additional members may be appointed to the Committee by separate resolutions passed by the Board and by the Committee.
-
2.5 The constitution of the Committee shall comply with the requirements of the Listing Rules as amended from time to time.
-
3. Frequency and proceedings of meetings
-
3.1 The Committee should meet at least two times per year. The Chairman may convene additional meetings at his discretion.
-
3.2 The Committee shall meet with the External Auditors at least twice a year. At least one of the said meetings should be held in the absence of management.
-
3.3 Notice of Meeting
-
(a) Unless otherwise agreed by all the Committee members, a Committee meeting shall be convened by at least seven days' notice.
-
(b) A Committee member may at any time summon a Committee meeting.
-
(c) Notice shall be given to each Committee member in person orally or in writing or by telephone or by facsimile transmission or email at numbers or addresses from time to time notified to the secretary of the Company by such Committee member or in such other manner as the Committee members may from time to time determine.
-
(d) Any notice given orally shall be followed by confirmation in writing before the Committee meeting.
-
(e) Notice of meeting shall state the time and place of the meeting and shall be accompanied by an agenda together with other documents which may be required to be considered by the members of the Committee for the purposes of the Committee meeting.
-
3.4 The quorum for the Committee meeting shall be two members of the Committee.
-
3.5 The Secretary of the Company shall act as the secretary of the Committee.
-
4. Written resolutions
-
4.1 Written resolutions may be passed by all Committee members in writing. This provision is without prejudice to any requirement under the Listing Rules for a Board or Committee meeting to be held.
-
5. Alternate Committee members
-
5.1 Except for the situation as specified in clause 7.3(s) below, a Committee member may not appoint any alternate.
-
6. Authorities
-
6.1 The Committee is granted the authority to investigate any activity within its terms of reference and all employees are directed to cooperate with the Committee. The Committee is authorized by the Board to obtain outside legal or other independent professional advice and to invite the attendance of outsiders with relevant experience and expertise if it considers this necessary.
-
6.2 The Committee shall report to the Board any suspected frauds and irregularities, failures of internal control or suspected infringements of laws, rules and regulations which come to its attention and are of sufficient importance to warrant the attention of the Board.
-
6.3 The Committee should be provided with sufficient resources to perform its duties.
-
7. Duties
-
7.1 To serve as a focal point for communication between other directors, the External Auditors and the IA People as regards their duties relating to financial and other reporting, internal controls and such other matters as the Board determines from time to time.
-
7.2 To assist the Board in fulfilling its responsibilities by providing an independent review and supervision of financial reporting, by satisfying themselves as to the effectiveness of the internal controls of the Group, and as to the adequacy of the external and internal audits.
-
7.3 The Committee is to:
-
(a) be primarily responsible for making recommendations to the Board on the appointment, re-appointment and removal of the External Auditors, and approve the remuneration and terms of engagement of the External Auditors, and any questions of its resignation or dismissal;
-
(b) review and monitor the External Auditor's independence and objectivity and the effectiveness of the audit process in accordance with applicable standards. The Committee should discuss with the External Auditors the nature and scope of the audit and reporting obligations before the audit commences, and ensure co-ordination where more than one audit firm is involved. Procedures to review and monitor the independence of External Auditors may include:
-
(i) consider all relationships between the Group and the External Auditors (including non-audit services);
-
(ii) obtain from the External Auditors annually, information about policies and processes for maintaining independence and monitoring compliance with relevant requirements, including
those for rotation of audit partners and staff; and
(iii)
meet with the External Auditors, at least once annually, in the absence of management, to discuss matters relating to any issues arising from the audit and any other matters the External Auditors may wish to raise;
-
(c) develop and implement policy on engaging the External Auditors to supply non-audit services.
For the purpose of this clause, "External Auditors" include any entity that is under common control, ownership or management with the audit firm or any entity that a reasonable and informed third party knowing all relevant information would reasonably conclude to be part of the audit firm nationally or internationally. The Committee should report to the Board, identifying and making recommendations on any matters where action or improvement is needed. The Committee should ensure that the External Auditors' provision of non-audit services does not impair its independence or objectivity. When assessing the External Auditors' independence or objectivity in relation to the provision of non-audit services, the Committee may wish to consider:
-
(i) whether the skills and experience of the External Auditors make it a suitable supplier of non-audit services;
-
(ii) whether there are safeguards in place to ensure that there is no threat to the objectivity and independence of the audit because the External Auditors provide non-audit services;
-
(iii) the nature of the non-audit services, the related fee levels and fee levels individually and in total relative to the External Auditors; and
-
(iv) criteria for compensation of the individuals performing the audit;
-
(d) review with External Auditors and IA People, the Group's management, the adequacy of the Group's policies and procedures regarding internal controls (including financial, operational and compliance controls) and any statement by the directors to be included in the annual accounts prior to endorsement by the Board;
-
(e) monitor integrity of the Company's financial statements, annual report and accounts, half-year reports and, if prepared for publication, quarterly report (including Directors' Report, Chairman's Statement and management discussion and analysis), and review significant financial reporting judgments contained in them. In reviewing these reports before submission to the Board, the Committee should focus particularly on:
-
(i) any changes in accounting policies and practices;
-
(ii) major judgmental areas;
-
(iii) significant adjustments resulting from the audit;
-
(iv) the going concern assumption and any qualifications;
-
(v) compliance with accounting and auditing standards;
-
(vi) compliance with the Listing Rules and legal requirements in relation to financial reporting; and
(vii) reviewing the fairness of connected transactions and making disclosures in accordance with the Listing Rules and accounting standards;
(f) regarding (e) above:
(i) members of the Committee should liaise with the Board and senior management and the Committee must meet, at least twice a year, with the External Auditors; and
(ii)the Committee should consider any significant or unusual items that are, or may need to be, reflected in the report and accounts, and should give due consideration to any matters that have been raised by the Company's staff responsible for accounting and financial reporting function, the compliance officer of the Company or External Auditors;
-
(g) discuss the risk management and internal control systems with management to ensure that management has performed its duty to have effective systems. This discussion should include the adequacy of resources, staff qualifications and experience, training programmes and budget of the Group's accounting and financial reporting function;
-
(h) consider major investigation findings on risk management and internal control matters as delegated by the Board or on its own initiative and management's response to these findings;
-
(i) where an internal audit functions exists, ensure co-ordination between IA People and the External Auditors, and ensure that the internal audit function is adequately resourced and has appropriate standing within the Company, and review and monitor its effectiveness;
(j)review the Group's financial and accounting policies and practices;
-
(k) review the External Auditor's management letter, any material queries raised by the External Auditor to management about accounting records, financial accounts or system of control and management's response;
-
(l) act as the key representative body for overseeing the Company's relations with the External Auditor;
-
(m) review arrangements that employees of the Group can use, in confidence, to raise concerns about possible improprieties in financial reporting, internal control or other matters. The Committee should ensure that proper arrangements are in place for fair and independent investigation of these matters and for appropriate follow-up action;
-
(n) ensure that the Board will provide a timely response to the issues raised in the External Auditor's management letter;
-
(o) report to the Board on the matters set out in the Code Provision C.3 of the Appendix 14 (Corporate Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report) to the Listing Rules;
-
(p) review the Company's financial controls, and unless expressly addressed by a separate board risk committee, or by the board itself, to review the Company's risk management and internal control systems;
-
(q) consider agreeing with the Board on the Company's policies on hiring employees or former
