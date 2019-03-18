Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HubHead : Certifies NRX AssetHub 7.0 for Use with SAP NetWeaver®

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 12:17pm EDT

HubHead announces that NRX AssetHub 7.0 has been certified by SAP NetWeaver® 7.3. This SAP certification states that NRX AssetHub 7.0 integrates with SAP NetWeaver and that it complies with all the technical requirements for the SAP certification procedures.

This certification means that NRX AssetHub 7.0 can efficiently integrate with SAP® solution environments. NRX AssetHub 7.0 can easily be implemented into SAP® infrastructure, quickly and at a low cost.

Dennis Wu, the senior vice president of engineering at HubHead says, “We are excited to receive the SAP NetWeaver certification for the next generation of the NRX AssetHub solution.”

HubHead Corp is Sponsoring SAP-Centric EAM:

The HubHead team is at SAP-Centric EAM in San Antonio as a Silver Sponsor. SAP-Centric EAM is North America’s only asset management conference powering SAP users. You are encouraged to visit the HubHead team and take advantage of the coffee barista station. A HubHead customer in the oil and gas industry will be presenting a session on EAM and Supply Chain Integration featuring HubHead’s leading Illustrated Parts Catalogue Solution.

SAP® and SAP NetWeaver® are the trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and in several other countries.

About HubHead:

HubHead provides maintenance and reliability professionals at asset-intensive businesses with world-class software solutions for analyzing, visualizing, building, editing, organizing, approving, and sustaining high-quality Asset and Maintenance Data for their Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and Computerized Maintenance Management (CMMS) systems.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:35pMERCIA TECHNOLOGIES : PDMR / Director Dealings
PU
12:35pX TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI : CR no. 6/2019 – Draft resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A.
PU
12:35pCONTOURGLOBAL : Notification of Transactions by PDMR
PU
12:35pAFORTI : P11 Series Bonds Allocation CR 26/2019
PU
12:35pORIOLE RESOURCES : identifies large gold anomaly at Wapouzé in Cameroon
PU
12:35pASSYSTEM : 2018 results, consolidated revenue up 12.4% to 444.1 million
GL
12:35pJULIUS BAER GROUP LTD. : Invitation to the Annual General Meeting published
TE
12:35pHERON LAKE BIOENERGY LLC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:34pEXCLUSIVE : Sanofi says working on CEO succession plan
RE
12:34pBRIGHTER PUBL : COO holds webcasted presentation on Aktiedagen Stockholm.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Told to Stop Tak on Italian Clients Over Antimoney-Launder Issues
2FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES : U.S. firm FIS buys Worldpay fo..
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : What's wrong with Boeing 737-800 MAX aircraft?
4ATOS : Shares in European payments companies rise on Worldpay takeover
5COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank merger talks with Commerzbank raise job fears, lift shares

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.