HubSpot : Google’s Shahid Nizami Joins HubSpot as APAC Managing Director

Today we're excited to announce that HubSpot has appointed Shahid Nizami as Managing Director of the Asia Pacific region. In his new role, Shahid will be responsible for HubSpot's performance across Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand and India, and will be based in HubSpot's Singapore office, working closely with the teams based in both Singapore and Sydney.

Before joining HubSpot, Shahid led the Account Management business for Google Cloud in APAC where he managed a team spread across six different locations, achieving unparalleled results. Before Google, he held several leadership positions at Oracle and has developed a remarkably deep understanding of the APAC market.

'Shahid's experience leading sales teams to drive new business, combined with his success in expanding an install base, is going to be key for HubSpot as we expand in APAC. Shahid brings a wealth of knowledge to HubSpot, which will have a huge impact on how we help our customers and partners to grow better in APAC and beyond. We're incredibly excited to welcome him to the team,' said Jeetu Mahtani, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of International at HubSpot.

Shahid's appointment follows more than three years of instrumental growth for HubSpot in APAC. The depth and breadth of his experience, as well as his passion for cultivating a remarkable workplace culture, will bring a wealth of impact to HubSpot's success in the region.

'HubSpot is at a very exciting stage, especially here in APAC where growth is largely fuelled by SMBs. There is a huge opportunity for us to help SMBs adopt the right marketing, sales, and customer services strategies that will enable them to not only grow fast, but to grow better by adopting the inbound methodology and the HubSpot platform. I am looking forward to working with the team in APAC and making HubSpot one of the best and most desired places to work in the region' said Shahid.

Interested in joining the HubSpot team in APAC? Learn more about HubSpot's culture and explore open positions in our Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo offices.