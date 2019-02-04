HubSpot : Jabes Rojas Joins HubSpot as Director of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging

At HubSpot, we view our diversity initiatives as business-critical. We're committed to making HubSpot more inclusive as we scale and grow - both because we know diverse teams perform better, but also because we believe it's the right thing to do for our customers, partners, community, and values as an organization. To continue strengthening that commitment, we're pleased to announce that HubSpot has welcomed Jabes Rojas as Director of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging.

'We're so excited to welcome Jabes to HubSpot in a new role where he will be a champion of diversity and inclusion internally and externally and a catalyst for positive change globally,' said Katie Burke, Chief People Officer. 'His previous experience helping organizations build more diverse and inclusive teams and leading high-performing teams is remarkable, as is his thoughtfulness and empathy. Jabes truly embodies our core values of HEART and I know he'll make an impact in our goal to build and foster an organization that is truly inclusive of all people and of all backgrounds.'

In his role, Jabes will partner with teams across the organization and lead HubSpot's diversity and inclusion programming and strategy, implementing systems and processes to drive business success and impact. Additionally, Jabes will lead the team responsible for our global employee resource groups, including Women@HubSpot, the LGBTQ+ Alliance, ParentSpot and POCaH (People of Color at HubSpot), and strengthen our community partnerships with organizations such as Hack.Diversity and BUILD Boston.

'At HubSpot, we don't want to simply grow bigger and more profitable, we want to grow better as a company,' said JD Sherman, Chief Operating Officer at HubSpot. 'Over the last few years, we've made some meaningful progress on making inclusion everyone's responsibility, but we still have more work to do. Bringing Jabes on board will have a huge impact on driving our progress forward. His passion for understanding what diversity means across the world and how we can help our customers and agency partners grow better will have a significant impact on the business and I look forward to partnering with he and his team to help our organization continue our journey to be a best place to work for everyone.'

'While I'm joining HubSpot in a new diversity, inclusion and belonging role, I'd be remiss to recognize the hard work the team and many others have already initiated, and I'm honored to join at an exciting time,' said Jabes Rojas. 'Moving to Boston from Guatemala as a child and having to learn a new language and new culture, I understand first-hand the importance of creating safe and welcoming spaces for people to prosper. I'm passionate about building multi-channeled programming and my hope is that we become more diverse and inclusive as a company, integrate more intentionally with our community, customers and partners globally, and be a leader in transforming our world for the better while helping to propel greater success for the company. My previous professional experiences working internally and externally with a number of leading employers from various sectors to enrich and expand their diversity initiatives have prepared me for this new opportunity at HubSpot.'

Prior to HubSpot, Jabes held senior positions solving for diversity and inclusion both internally as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Access & Opportunity for Massachusetts' Governor Baker and externally for Year Up and the National Association of Latino Professionals for America. He started his career in corporate philanthropy, where he held various roles at John Hancock Financial Services and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care.

Jabes is a graduate of the Boston Public Schools at Latin Academy High School, holds a MBA from Boston College, a Masters of Science in Policy, Planning and Finance from the London School of Economics, and a Bachelors from Brandeis University. He is an alum of the Next Generation Executive and the Fellows programs from The Partnership Inc., as well as the Emerging Leaders program from UMass Boston. He has also served on leadership roles in boards, such as Conexion, The City School, ALPFA, and Ecologic. Jabes resides in Boston with his wife and their dog Luna.