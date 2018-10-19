Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hubbell Incorporated Declares 9% Dividend Increase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 04:02pm CEST

SHELTON, CT. (October 19, 2018) - The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today declared a 9% increase in the common stock dividend rate. The new annual payment of $3.36 per share, or $0.84 per quarter, compares to the former rate of $3.08 or $0.77 per quarter. The dividend will be paid on December 14, 2018 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2018. 

 

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of quality electrical and electronic products for a broad range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. With 2017 revenues of $3.7 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

######

Contact:     Steve Beers
                   Hubbell Incorporated
                   40 Waterview Drive
                   P.O Box 1000
                   Shelton, CT 06484
                   (475) 882-4000

 




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Hubbell Inc. via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:49aQ BIOMED : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
10:49aDREAM GLOBAL REIT : October 2018 Monthly Distribution
AQ
10:48aHUILI RESOURCES : (i) further delay in publication of the interim results and the interim report of the group for the six months ended 30 june 2018 and the annual results and the annual report of the group for the year ended 31 december 2017; and (ii) continual suspension of trading of shares
PU
10:48aSPRINT UPDATE : Hurricane Michael
PU
10:48aCommon tower policy restricts telecom open access
AQ
10:48aPROGRESS-WERK OBERKIRCH AG : Weaker sales of automobile manufacturers weigh on PWO
PU
10:48aMETRO BANK : Free spook-tacular arts and crafts workshop at Metro Bank stores
PU
10:48aItalpinas to spend P3 billion on capex in 2019
AQ
10:48aINTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICE : Bayron grabs lead
AQ
10:47aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW India To Launch 12 New Models In 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls on concerns over escalating trade row
2MICHELIN : Michelin Warning Drags Down Tire Makers
3MAIRE TECNIMONT SPA : MAIRE TECNIMONT : Update of Corporate Events Calendar 2018
4EWORK GROUP AB : EWORK : Continued investments for growth
5TELIASONERA : TELIASONERA : Telia Company Interim report January-September 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.