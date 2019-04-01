Huber Acquires Miller Chemical & Fertilizer, LLC

Miller, founded in 1937, has nearly 100 employees and is headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania, where its manufacturing operations are located. The company manufactures and distributes crop protection and nutritional agrichemical products designed to improve plant and crop production quality and yield. Miller sells its products into the farming and agricultural industries in more than 90 countries via its global sales force of skilled agronomists and distributors, and targets the high value segment of fruits, nuts and vegetables.
About Huber Engineered Materials Huber Engineered Materials, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia (US), is a global business focused on engineered specialty ingredients that enhance the performance, appeal and processing of a broad range of products used in industrial, agricultural and consumer applications. It has a portfolio of high value products: specialty alumina trihydrate, magnesium hydroxide, agricultural nutrients and adjuvants, molybdate compounds and industrial, food and USP grade calcium carbonate.