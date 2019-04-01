Log in
Huber Acquires Miller Chemical & Fertilizer, LLC

04/01/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

ATLANTA, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huber Engineered Materials (“HEM”), a specialty engineered materials company owned by the J.M. Huber Corporation (“Huber”), announced today it has completed the acquisition of Miller Chemical & Fertilizer, LLC (“Miller”) from Dunes Point Capital, LP.

Miller, founded in 1937, has nearly 100 employees and is headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania, where its manufacturing operations are located. The company manufactures and distributes crop protection and nutritional agrichemical products designed to improve plant and crop production quality and yield. Miller sells its products into the farming and agricultural industries in more than 90 countries via its global sales force of skilled agronomists and distributors, and targets the high value segment of fruits, nuts and vegetables.

About J.M. Huber Corporation
J.M. Huber Corporation, headquartered in Edison, New Jersey (US), operates a diverse portfolio of companies: CP Kelco, Huber Engineered Materials, Huber Engineered Woods and Huber Resources Corp. With locations around the world, our businesses create products used in a broad range of applications including personal care, food and beverage, agricultural nutrients and adjuvants, building materials, flame retardants and smoke suppressants, and as well as sustainable forestry services. Founded in 1883, Huber is one of the largest family-owned companies based in the US.

About Huber Engineered Materials
Huber Engineered Materials, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia (US), is a global business focused on engineered specialty ingredients that enhance the performance, appeal and processing of a broad range of products used in industrial, agricultural and consumer applications. It has a portfolio of high value products: specialty alumina trihydrate, magnesium hydroxide, agricultural nutrients and adjuvants, molybdate compounds and industrial, food and USP grade calcium carbonate.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Lea Volpe
Director, Corporate Communications
J.M. Huber Corporation
678.247.7128 phone
lea.volpe@huber.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
