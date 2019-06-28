Huber Financial Named to 2019 Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huber Financial Advisors, LLC, an independent wealth-management firm, today announced that it has been named to the 2019 edition of the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers. The list recognizes top independent RIA firms from across the U.S.

"We're honored to be included among the top 300 registered investment advisors for the second time," said David J. Huber, CFP®, chief executive officer and founder of Huber Financial Advisors. "For more than 30 years, the best interests of our clients have been at the forefront of everything we do. I believe that we owe our continued growth and success to the long-term client relationships we have built over the years."

This is the sixth annual FT 300 list, produced independently by the Financial Times in collaboration with Ignites Research, a subsidiary of the FT that provides business intelligence on the asset management industry.

RIA firms applied for consideration, having met a minimum set of criteria. Applicants were then graded on six factors: assets under management (AUM); AUM growth rate; years in existence; advanced industry credentials of the firm's advisers; online accessibility and compliance records. There are no fees or other considerations required of RIAs that apply for the FT 300.

The FT 300 is one in series of rankings of top advisers by the Financial Times, including the FT 401 (DC retirement plan advisers) and the FT 400 (broker-dealer advisers).

About Huber Financial Advisors, LLC

Huber Financial Advisors, LLC, an independent wealth-management firm headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm currently manages approximately $1.6 billion in total client assets including discretionary assets, non-discretionary assets and assets under advisement. More information is available at HuberFinancial.com.

