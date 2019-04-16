Log in
Hudbay says shareholder Waterton files lawsuit against company

04/16/2019 | 07:41am EDT

(Reuters) - Hudbay Minerals Inc said on Tuesday private equity firm Waterton Global Resource Management Inc has filed a lawsuit against company in a bid to stop the Canadian miner's ability to solicit proxies.

Waterton and Hudbay Minerals has been locked in a battle after the private equity firm urged the miner to replace its chief executive officer and nominated five directors to the company's board.

Waterton, the company's second largest shareholder, has alleged that Hudbay's management information circular related to its annual and special meeting of shareholders, scheduled for May 7, "contains misrepresentations", the miner said in a statement.

The company also called the litigation "frivolous".

Waterton, which owns about 12.1 percent of Hudbay, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

