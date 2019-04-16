Hudbay says shareholder Waterton files lawsuit against company

Waterton and Hudbay Minerals has been locked in a battle after the private equity firm urged the miner to replace its chief executive officer and nominated five directors to the company's board.

Waterton, the company's second largest shareholder, has alleged that Hudbay's management information circular related to its annual and special meeting of shareholders, scheduled for May 7, "contains misrepresentations", the miner said in a statement.

The company also called the litigation "frivolous".

Waterton, which owns about 12.1 percent of Hudbay, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)