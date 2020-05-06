|
Hudson Global : Q1 2020 Earnings Slides
05/06/2020 | 09:09am EDT
Q1 2020 Earnings Call
May 6, 2020
Hudson Global, Inc.
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "predict," "believe" and similar words, expressions and variations of these words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward- looking statements are subject to important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including industry and economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, global economic fluctuations; the adverse impacts of the recent coronavirus, or COVID-19 outbreak; the Company's ability to successfully achieve its strategic initiatives; risks related to the Company's large cash balance relative to its market capitalization as a small public company; risks related to potential acquisitions or dispositions of businesses by the Company; the Company's ability to retain and recruit qualified management and/or advisors; the Company's ability to operate successfully as a company focused on its RPO business; risks related to fluctuations in the Company's operating results from quarter to quarter; the ability of clients to terminate their relationship with the Company at any time; competition in the Company's markets; the negative cash flows and operating losses that may recur in the future; risks relating to how future credit facilities may affect or restrict our operating flexibility; risks associated with the Company's investment strategy; risks related to international operations, including foreign currency fluctuations, political events, natural disasters or health crises, including the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak; the Company's dependence on key management personnel; the Company's ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals; the Company's ability to collect accounts receivable; the Company's ability to maintain costs at an acceptable level; the Company's heavy reliance on information systems and the impact of potentially losing or failing to develop technology; risks related to providing uninterrupted service to clients; the Company's exposure to employment-related claims from clients, employers and regulatory authorities, current and former employees in connection with the Company's business reorganization initiatives, and limits on related insurance coverage; the Company's ability to utilize net operating loss carry-forwards; volatility of the Company's stock price; the impact of government regulations; and restrictions imposed by blocking arrangements. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. The Company assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Q1 2020: Consolidated Financial Results
US$ in Millions, except EPS
|
|
'+ / - (1)
|
|
CC (2)
|
Q1 2020
|
Q1 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
+
|
49.1%
|
|
$24.1
|
$16.2
|
|
+
|
55.2%
|
CC
|
|
|
Adjusted net revenue
|
+
|
4.3%
|
|
$9.8
|
$9.4
|
|
+
|
7.8%
|
CC
|
|
|
SG&A(3)(4)
|
-
|
9.5%
|
|
$9.9
|
$10.9
|
|
-
|
7.0%
|
CC
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
+
|
94.9%
|
|
$(0.1)
|
$(1.5)
|
|
+
|
94.9%
|
CC
|
|
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
+
|
73.1%
|
|
$(0.5)
|
$(1.9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and Diluted EPS
|
|
|
|
$(0.17)
|
$(0.58)
|
Adjusted Diluted EPS
|
|
|
|
$(0.08)
|
$(0.50)
-
+ / - indicates whether the caption was higher (+) or lower (-) than the comparison period.
-
CC represents constant currency.
-
Excludes stock compensation expense of $0.1 million and $0.2 million for the three months ending March 31, 2020 and 2019 respectively.
-
Excludes non-recurring expenses of $0.3 million and $0.3 million for the three months ending March 31, 2020 and 2019 respectively.
Q1 2020: Hudson Asia Pacific
US$ in Millions, except EPS
|
|
'+ / - (1)
|
|
CC (2)
|
Q1 2020
|
Q1 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
+
|
95.3%
|
|
$17.0
|
$8.7
|
|
+
|
108.8%
|
CC
|
|
|
Adjusted net revenue
|
-
|
1.7%
|
|
$4.5
|
$4.6
|
|
|
|
+
|
4.5%
|
CC
|
|
|
SG&A(3)
|
-
|
9.4%
|
|
$4.0
|
$4.4
|
|
-
|
3.6%
|
CC
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
+
|
197.9%
|
|
$0.6
|
$0.2
|
|
+
|
213.8%
|
CC
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA, as a % of Adjusted net revenue
|
|
12.2%
|
4.0%
-
+ / - indicates whether the caption was higher (+) or lower (-) than the comparison period.
-
CC represents constant currency.
-
Excludes stock compensation expense.
Q1 2020: Hudson Americas
US$ in Millions
|
|
'+ / - (1)
|
|
CC (2)
|
Q1 2020
|
Q1 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
+
|
1.5%
|
|
$3.2
|
$3.1
|
|
+
|
1.6%
|
CC
|
|
|
Adjusted net revenue
|
+
|
3.6%
|
|
$2.9
|
$2.8
|
|
|
|
+
|
3.5%
|
CC
|
|
|
SG&A(3)
|
-
|
9.7%
|
|
$2.8
|
$3.1
|
|
-
|
9.8%
|
CC
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
+
|
129.6%
|
|
$0.1
|
$(0.3)
|
|
+
|
129.5%
|
CC
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA, as a % of Adjusted net revenue
|
|
2.9%
|
(10.1)%
-
+ / - indicates whether the caption was higher (+) or lower (-) than the comparison period.
-
CC represents constant currency.
-
Excludes stock compensation expense.
Q1 2020: Hudson Europe
US$ in Millions
|
|
'+ / - (1)
|
|
CC (2)
|
Q1 2020
|
Q1 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
-
|
8.6%
|
|
$4.0
|
$4.4
|
|
-
|
7.0%
|
CC
|
|
|
Adjusted net revenue
|
+
|
18.7%
|
|
$2.4
|
$2.0
|
|
|
|
+
|
20.9%
|
CC
|
|
|
SG&A(3)
|
+
|
5.2%
|
|
$2.4
|
$2.2
|
|
+
|
6.7%
|
CC
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
+
|
134.3%
|
|
$0.1
|
$(0.2)
|
|
+
|
133.6%
|
CC
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA, as a % of Adjusted net revenue
|
|
2.7%
|
(9.5)%
-
+ / - indicates whether the caption was higher (+) or lower (-) than the comparison period.
-
CC represents constant currency.
-
Excludes stock compensation expense.
Q1 2020 Regional Split
Revenue
Europe
17%
Asia Pacific
70%
Americas
13%
Adjusted net revenue
Europe
25%
Asia Pacific
46%
Americas
29%
Q1 2020 RPO Services Split
|
Revenue
|
Adjusted net revenue
Contracting
6%
Recruitment
41%
Contracting
59%
Recruitment
94%
Balance Sheet: Selected Items
US$ in Millions
|
|
|
Q1 2020
|
Q4 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selected
|
Assets
|
|
Cash
|
|
$26.1
|
$31.2
|
Restricted Cash
|
|
$0.4
|
$0.5
|
Accounts Receivable
|
|
$12.8
|
$12.8
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
|
$32.6
|
$36.0
|
|
Working Capital
|
|
Current Assets
|
|
$39.9
|
$44.9
|
Current Assets ex-cash
|
|
$13.8
|
$13.7
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
$7.6
|
$9.5
|
Working Capital
|
|
$32.3
|
$35.4
|
Working Capital ex-cash
|
|
$6.2
|
$4.3
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(0.5)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
-
|
Provision for deferred income taxes
|
|
0.1
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
0.1
|
Change in accounts receivable
|
|
(1.1)
|
Change in prepaid and other assets
|
|
(0.1)
|
Change in accounts payable and other liabilities
|
|
(1.3)
|
Cash provided by (used in) operations
|
|
(2.7)
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
-
|
Free cash flow
|
|
(2.7)
|
Purchase of treasury stock
|
|
(2.3)
|
Effect of exchange rates
|
|
(0.2)
|
Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
$
|
(5.2)
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
Q1 2020
|
Asia Pacific
|
Americas
|
Europe
|
Corporate
|
|
Total
|
Q1 2019
|
Asia Pacific
|
Americas
|
|
Europe
|
Corporate
|
|
Total
|
Revenue
|
$
|
17.0
|
$
|
3.2
|
$
|
4.0
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
24.1
|
Revenue
|
$
|
8.7
|
$
|
3.1
|
$
|
4.4
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
16.2
|
Adjusted net revenue (1)
|
$
|
4.5
|
$
|
2.9
|
$
|
2.4
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
9.8
|
Adjusted net revenue (1)
|
$
|
4.6
|
$
|
2.8
|
$
|
2.0
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
9.4
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.5)
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(1.9)
|
Loss from discontinued ops
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Loss from discontinued ops
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
Loss from continuing ops
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0.5)
|
Loss from continuing ops
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1.8)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
Interest income, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
Interest income, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0.3)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
EBITDA (loss) (2)
|
$
|
0.3
|
$
|
(0.1)
|
$
|
0.1
|
$
|
(0.8)
|
$
|
(0.5)
|
EBITDA (loss) (2)
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
(0.4)
|
$
|
(0.3)
|
$
|
(1.2)
|
$
|
(2.0)
|
Non-operating expense (income),
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-operating expense (income),
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including corporate administration
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.1
|
|
-
|
|
(0.4)
|
|
-
|
including corporate administration
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.2
|
|
(0.5)
|
|
-
|
charges
|
|
|
|
|
|
charges
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.1
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.2
|
Non-recurring items
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.3
|
|
0.3
|
Non-recurring items
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.3
|
|
0.3
|
Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2)
|
$
|
0.6
|
$
|
0.1
|
$
|
0.1
|
$
|
(0.8)
|
$
|
(0.1)
|
Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2)
|
$
|
0.2
|
$
|
(0.3)
|
$
|
(0.2)
|
$
|
(1.2)
|
$
|
(1.5)
-
Represents Revenue less direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses.
-
EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating income, stock-based compensation expense, and other items such as non-recurring severance and professional fees.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
Net loss per diluted share
|
$
|
(0.17)
|
$
|
(0.58)
|
Add: Non-recurring severance and professional fees per diluted
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
0.08
|
share (after-tax)
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net loss per diluted share (3)
|
$
|
(0.08)
|
$
|
(0.50)
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Adjusted net loss per diluted share is a non-GAAP measure defined as reported net loss per diluted share before items such as non-recurring severance and professional fees after tax that is presented to provide additional information about the company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. Adjusted net loss per diluted share should not be considered in
isolation or as a substitute for net loss per share and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of
the company's profitability or liquidity. Further, Adjusted net loss per diluted share as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies. 12
Hudson Global, Inc.
Thank You!
Disclaimer
