Hudson : ­­­­­ Hudson Group Announces Earnings Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

0
03/01/2019 | 03:19am EST

East Rutherford, NJ - February 28, 2018 - Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) ('Hudson Group'), a leader in North American travel retail, announced today that it will hold a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10:00 am ET to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: http://dpregister.com/10128175.

Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:

PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE): 1-866-524-3159

PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN: 1-412-317-6759

The webcast will be archived on our investor relations website at https://investors.hudsongroup.com/.

Disclaimer

Hudson Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 08:18:04 UTC
