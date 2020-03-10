Log in
Hudson Insurance Group : Appoints Andrew Dickson as Head of Surety

03/10/2020 | 09:32am EDT

Hudson Insurance Group (Hudson) today announced the appointment of Andrew Dickson as the new head of Hudson’s Surety business unit, which offers a suite of products including contract surety, commercial surety and specialty contract surety.

Mr. Dickson joined Odyssey Reinsurance Company (OdysseyRe), Hudson’s sister company, in 2010 as the senior underwriter for all surety reinsurance in Latin America. He assumed positions of increasing responsibility, eventually becoming the underwriting manager for all of OdysseyRe’s surety reinsurance in the U.S., Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Since 2016, Mr. Dickson has served as chief underwriting officer for OdysseyRe’s Latin America Division. Prior to joining the Odyssey Group, Mr. Dickson had more than 15 years of experience in commercial lending and surety reinsurance.

“Andy brings a breadth of experience and deep product knowledge to Hudson,” said Christopher Gallagher, president & CEO of Hudson Insurance Group. “We are excited to have him at the helm of our surety team. Surety continues to be a strategic and important area of growth for us.”

Mr. Dickson’s appointment fills the role that was formerly held by Michael Cifone, who was promoted to senior operations officer at Hudson in late 2019. Mr. Dickson will be based in Miami and will report to Christopher Gallagher.

About Hudson Insurance Group

Hudson Insurance Group is a market-leading specialty insurer that offers a wide range of property and casualty insurance products to corporations, professional firms and individuals through retailers, wholesalers and program administrators.

Headquartered in New York City with offices throughout the U.S. and in Vancouver, Canada, Hudson underwrites specialty primary and excess insurance on both an admitted and non-admitted basis. Its companies are rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best, Financial Size Category XV. Hudson Insurance Company is Treasury-listed with a current underwriting limitation of $44,149,000.

Hudson Insurance Group is the U.S. Insurance Division of the Odyssey Group Holdings, Inc., a leading global provider of reinsurance and specialty insurance. Odyssey Group is wholly-owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. For more information, visit hudsoninsgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2020
