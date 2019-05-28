Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hudson Insurance Group : Launches New Architects & Engineers Program with Professionals' Best™ Underwriters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 09:36am EDT

Hudson Insurance Group today announced the launch of a new national architects’ & engineers’ professional liability insurance program that will be available exclusively through Professionals’ Best™ Underwriters (part of Riverton Insurance Agency Corp.). Beginning June 1, 2019, this product will be distributed by Professionals’ Best Underwriters’ limited network of specialty retail agents.

Hudson Insurance Group’s President & CEO Christopher Gallagher stated, “Professionals' Best has vast experience and an excellent reputation in the A&E market. We are delighted to partner with them to deliver tailored insurance solutions and exceptional service to Hudson's insureds operating in the design professional community."

Target classes include traditional licensed design professional firms such as architects, engineers, and surveyors, as well as ancillary building and construction classes such as property inspection, interior design and land design.

“As a market leading specialty insurer with diverse products, Hudson Insurance Group is the ideal partner for us,” said L. Lenny Waldhauser, IV, President & CEO of Riverton Insurance Agency Corp., the parent company of Professionals’ Best. Mr. Waldhauser added, “The A&E marketplace is evolving and needs insurance products evolving at the same rate. With 100 years under its belt, Hudson has successfully balanced stability with innovation. We will leverage those capabilities with our market knowledge to provide high-quality solutions to insureds and distribution partners.”

For more information, contact Mr. Waldhauser at 800-882-4410.

About Professionals’ Best Underwriters

Professionals’ Best™ Underwriters is the flagship business of Riverton Insurance Agency Corp. based out of Riverton, NJ. Acting as a specialty Managing General Agency in all 50 states, Professionals’ Best builds custom multi-line insurance products wrapped within a modern user-friendly experience. Riverton is focused on helping professional service firms spend more time on their clients and less time on day-to-day business issues. Through its family of brands, Riverton offers essential business services to keep professionals laser-focused on their core competencies. For more information, visit rivertoninsuranceagency.com.

About Hudson Insurance Group

Hudson Insurance Group is a market-leading specialty insurer that offers a wide range of property and casualty insurance products to corporations, professional firms and individuals through retailers, wholesalers and program administrators.

Headquartered in New York City with offices throughout the U.S. and in Vancouver, Canada, Hudson underwrites specialty primary and excess insurance on both an admitted and non-admitted basis. Its companies are rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best, Financial Size Category XV. Hudson Insurance Group is the U.S. Insurance Division of the Odyssey Group Holdings, Inc., a leading global provider of reinsurance and specialty insurance. Odyssey Group is wholly-owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. For more information, visit hudsoninsgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:05aLONESTAR RESOURCES US INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:05aWACKER CHEMIE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:05aBESUNYEN : Announcements and Notices - Resignation of Independent Non-executive Director and Change of Chairman of Remuneration Committee
PU
10:05aBESUNYEN : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting held on 28 May 2019
PU
10:05aCENTOGENE : iPSC Technology Solutions to Support Disease Modeling
EQ
10:03aKLÖVERN AB : Klövern issues SEK 700 million of bonds
AQ
10:03aPTT PUBLIC : Fitch assigns PTT Exploration first-time IDR of 'BBB+'/Stable
AQ
10:02aCARNIVAL : Trump crackdown may have thrown wrench into U.S.-Cuba food trade
RE
10:02aNASDAQ : CEO Adena Friedman to Present at Sandler O'Neill 2019 Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference
AQ
10:02aMetronidazol EQL Pharma approved
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : SAS says tough to hit full-year goal after pilot strike
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : France wants FCA-Renault job guarantees and Nissan on board
3JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Asia's billionaires develop taste for boutique wealth managers
4TIETO OYJ : TIETO OYJ : strengthens its position in software R&D services - all Ericsson's Radio Access Networ..
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Eyes Exit of Investment-Bank Chief

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About