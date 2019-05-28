Hudson Insurance Group : Launches New Architects & Engineers Program with Professionals' Best™ Underwriters

Hudson Insurance Group today announced the launch of a new national
architects’ & engineers’ professional liability insurance program that
will be available exclusively through Professionals’ Best™ Underwriters
(part of Riverton Insurance Agency Corp.). Beginning June 1, 2019, this
product will be distributed by Professionals’ Best Underwriters’ limited
network of specialty retail agents.
Hudson Insurance Group’s President & CEO Christopher Gallagher stated,
“Professionals' Best has vast experience and an excellent reputation in
the A&E market. We are delighted to partner with them to deliver
tailored insurance solutions and exceptional service to Hudson's
insureds operating in the design professional community."
Target classes include traditional licensed design professional firms
such as architects, engineers, and surveyors, as well as ancillary
building and construction classes such as property inspection, interior
design and land design.
“As a market leading specialty insurer with diverse products, Hudson
Insurance Group is the ideal partner for us,” said L. Lenny Waldhauser,
IV, President & CEO of Riverton Insurance Agency Corp., the parent
company of Professionals’ Best. Mr. Waldhauser added, “The A&E
marketplace is evolving and needs insurance products evolving at the
same rate. With 100 years under its belt, Hudson has successfully
balanced stability with innovation. We will leverage those capabilities
with our market knowledge to provide high-quality solutions to insureds
and distribution partners.”
For more information, contact Mr. Waldhauser at 800-882-4410.
About Professionals’ Best Underwriters
Professionals’ Best™ Underwriters is the flagship business of Riverton
Insurance Agency Corp. based out of Riverton, NJ. Acting as a specialty
Managing General Agency in all 50 states, Professionals’ Best builds
custom multi-line insurance products wrapped within a modern
user-friendly experience. Riverton is focused on helping professional
service firms spend more time on their clients and less time on
day-to-day business issues. Through its family of brands, Riverton
offers essential business services to keep professionals laser-focused
on their core competencies. For more information, visit rivertoninsuranceagency.com.
About Hudson Insurance Group
Hudson Insurance Group is a market-leading specialty insurer that offers
a wide range of property and casualty insurance products to
corporations, professional firms and individuals through retailers,
wholesalers and program administrators.
Headquartered in New York City with offices throughout the U.S. and in
Vancouver, Canada, Hudson underwrites specialty primary and excess
insurance on both an admitted and non-admitted basis. Its companies are
rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best, Financial Size Category XV. Hudson
Insurance Group is the U.S. Insurance Division of the Odyssey Group
Holdings, Inc., a leading global provider of reinsurance and specialty
insurance. Odyssey Group is wholly-owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings
Limited. For more information, visit hudsoninsgroup.com.
