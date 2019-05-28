Hudson Insurance Group : Launches New Architects & Engineers Program with Professionals' Best™ Underwriters

Hudson Insurance Group today announced the launch of a new national architects’ & engineers’ professional liability insurance program that will be available exclusively through Professionals’ Best™ Underwriters (part of Riverton Insurance Agency Corp.). Beginning June 1, 2019, this product will be distributed by Professionals’ Best Underwriters’ limited network of specialty retail agents.

Hudson Insurance Group’s President & CEO Christopher Gallagher stated, “Professionals' Best has vast experience and an excellent reputation in the A&E market. We are delighted to partner with them to deliver tailored insurance solutions and exceptional service to Hudson's insureds operating in the design professional community."

Target classes include traditional licensed design professional firms such as architects, engineers, and surveyors, as well as ancillary building and construction classes such as property inspection, interior design and land design.

“As a market leading specialty insurer with diverse products, Hudson Insurance Group is the ideal partner for us,” said L. Lenny Waldhauser, IV, President & CEO of Riverton Insurance Agency Corp., the parent company of Professionals’ Best. Mr. Waldhauser added, “The A&E marketplace is evolving and needs insurance products evolving at the same rate. With 100 years under its belt, Hudson has successfully balanced stability with innovation. We will leverage those capabilities with our market knowledge to provide high-quality solutions to insureds and distribution partners.”

For more information, contact Mr. Waldhauser at 800-882-4410.

About Professionals’ Best Underwriters

Professionals’ Best™ Underwriters is the flagship business of Riverton Insurance Agency Corp. based out of Riverton, NJ. Acting as a specialty Managing General Agency in all 50 states, Professionals’ Best builds custom multi-line insurance products wrapped within a modern user-friendly experience. Riverton is focused on helping professional service firms spend more time on their clients and less time on day-to-day business issues. Through its family of brands, Riverton offers essential business services to keep professionals laser-focused on their core competencies. For more information, visit rivertoninsuranceagency.com.

About Hudson Insurance Group

Hudson Insurance Group is a market-leading specialty insurer that offers a wide range of property and casualty insurance products to corporations, professional firms and individuals through retailers, wholesalers and program administrators.

Headquartered in New York City with offices throughout the U.S. and in Vancouver, Canada, Hudson underwrites specialty primary and excess insurance on both an admitted and non-admitted basis. Its companies are rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best, Financial Size Category XV. Hudson Insurance Group is the U.S. Insurance Division of the Odyssey Group Holdings, Inc., a leading global provider of reinsurance and specialty insurance. Odyssey Group is wholly-owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. For more information, visit hudsoninsgroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005462/en/