Hudson News Distributors and Docklight Brands Sign Distribution Agreement to Bring CBD Products to Retailers Across the U.S. Northeast

09/25/2019 | 10:33am EDT

- Agreement features Docklight’s entire hemp-derived CBD brand portfolio – including official Bob Marley® products - with the potential to expand distribution to 15,000+ retail accounts serviced weekly across the Northeast

- Hudson News Distributors services major retailers in the Northeast across multiple channels, including most airport/travel center locations and more than 2,500 independents

- The distributor’s robust infrastructure includes 14 warehouses, 400 delivery trucks, and 2,000 merchandisers

Hudson News Distributors and Docklight Brands, a pioneering consumer brand company, today announced a distribution agreement under which Hudson News Distributors will make Docklight’s portfolio of hemp-derived CBD-infused products available to retailers across the Northeast U.S.

The agreement between Hudson News Distributors and Docklight Brands provides an end to end supply chain solution to expand distribution of Docklight’s brand portfolio, including Marley Mellow Mood™ CBD-infused Tea, Marley Wellness CBD Shot, Marley CBD-Infused Chocolate, Goodship™ CBD-Infused Confections and Irisa™ CBD-infused Sparkling Water. Under the terms of the agreement, Hudson News Distributors will make the entire Docklight Brands portfolio available to major retail accounts within the drug, mass, grocery, convenience, airport and independent channels. Hudson News Distributors distribution retailers include: CVS, Walgreens, Target, Walmart, Stop & Shop, GIANT Food Stores, ShopRite, Shaw’s Supermarkets, Market Basket, Hannaford, Acme Markets, and Safeway among others.

Hudson News Distributors is a leading distributor across the Northeast U.S., with more than a dozen distribution and/or service centers across Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Washington D.C. The DSD distributorship is powered by a field force of nearly 2,000 individuals and over 400 trucks. Known for best-in-class execution synced with in-store services, Hudson News Distributors is well-positioned to expand awareness and pull-through of Docklight’s portfolio of brands at the store-level. Completing over 15,000 weekly store visits, the distributorship has reach and execution capabilities to store, deliver, and merchandise Docklight Brands products across their entire footprint.

“We are excited to announce this new alliance with Hudson News Distributors to make our portfolio of CBD brands available in the Northeast U.S.,” said Damian Marano, Chief Executive Office for Docklight Brands. “Hudson has extensive experience launching brands through their distribution network – we couldn’t ask for a more qualified partner to take this step with. We are looking forward to customers in the Northeast retail market being able to have access to Marley, Irisa and Goodship CBD products.”

Tom Dowdy, Chief Revenue Officer for Hudson News Distributors, commented, “we deliver quality services and products to our network and adding the Docklight Brands portfolio to our offering demonstrates our commitment and strategic vision. Our direct store delivery model can provide Docklight’s portfolio to shoppers more effectively than other supply chain methods. We ensure that the last five feet of the path-to-purchase, whether shelf, display or cooler, is executed flawlessly.”

About Hudson News Distributors

Family owned since 1918 Hudson News Distributors (HND) provides Direct Store Delivery (DSD), Logistics and Merchandising services to thousands of retail locations located throughout the Northeastern United States. Our core magazine and book business drives tremendous efficiencies for our partner brands in the beverage, snack and general merchandise categories.

About Docklight Brands

Docklight Brands, based in Seattle, WA, is a pioneering consumer brand company focused on hemp-derived cannabinoid-infused products. Docklight’s portfolio of brands includes Marley, Goodship, Irisa, Hearsay, Almost Cheating, Ozetta, Dutchy and Headlight. Docklight was founded by Privateer Holdings, Inc., the first private equity firm to invest exclusively in the emerging legal cannabis industry.


© Business Wire 2019
