Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hudson Solar Cayman, LP Takes Legal Action Against Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 08:01am EST

Hudson Capital Infrastructure (Global), LLC, an affiliate of Hudson Sustainable Investments, LLC, announced today that Hudson Solar Cayman, LP has taken the following six (6) actions against Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SKYS) and certain of its direct and indirect subsidiaries (collectively, Sky Solar) as a result of continuing events of default under a note purchase agreement dated July 15, 2016 (the Note Purchase Agreement).

  • January 22, 2019: Accelerated all obligations owing the Note Purchase Agreement, which as of January 22, 2019, totaled not less than $114,706,678.
  • January 22, 2019: Made a demand for payment on the guaranty of the obligations under the Note Purchase Agreement provided by Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. and two of its subsidiaries (the Guaranty).
  • January 24, 2019: Exercised rights under Luxembourg law to appropriate 100% of the outstanding shares of Energy Capital Investment, S.à r.l., the entity holding Sky Solar’s interests in 84mw of solar projects in Uruguay.
  • February 8, 2019: Commenced litigation in the Supreme Court of the State of New York County of New York (Commercial Division) seeking judgment for amounts owing under the Guaranty. The case is captioned Hudson Solar Cayman, LP v. Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. et al., with index number 650847/2019. The affidavit of Neil Z. Auerbach in support of the motion for summary judgment in lieu of complaint is available here. All other filings made in connection with the lawsuit are available here.
  • February 8, 2019: Issued a notification of its intention to sell 100% of the limited liability company interests in Lumens Holdings 1, LLC, which holds Sky Solar’s 22mw SunPeak portfolio of solar projects. The sale is currently scheduled for April 17, 2019.
  • February 11, 2019: Served statutory demands under Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands, and Hong Kong law for payment under the Guaranty against Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. and the other two guarantors thereunder.

About Hudson Sustainable Investments, LLC

Hudson Sustainable Investments, LLC is an independent investment firm focused on identifying unique and creative opportunities that promote sustainability and resource efficiency. The Company has diverse capabilities across illiquid sustainable investments including private equity, infrastructure and venture. Further information about Hudson can be found at http://www.hudsonsi.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:18aTRANSCANADA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:18aROBERT HALF : Named One Of Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies
PR
08:17aLAZYDAYS : Tampa Bay Buccaneers Street Team RV Created By Lazydays RV Unveiled Saturday, February 9th
PU
08:17aFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Filing Type 10-K
PU
08:17aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 - JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP PLC
PU
08:17aFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Filing Type 8-K
PU
08:17aFLYBE : Form 8.3 - FLYBE Group PLC
PU
08:17aGEFRAN S P A : 2019-02-14 Gefran S.p.A. preliminary consolidated results to 31 December 2018
PU
08:16aMAGNOLIA OIL & GAS : Harvest Oil & Gas Announces Divestiture of San Juan Basin Assets and Sale of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Shares
AQ
08:16aUNITED STATES INVESTING CHAMPIONSHIP : First Month Results
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : sees progress as revenue beats guidance
2DANONE : Nestle's overhaul starts to pay off as growth accelerates
3NESTLÉ : NESTLE : Nestlé reports full-year results for 2018
4RENAULT : RENAULT : 2018 Profit Slumped; Maintains Dividend
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : CREDIT SUISSE : Posts First Annual Profit in Four Years

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.