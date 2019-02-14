Hudson Solar Cayman, LP Takes Legal Action Against Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd.

Hudson Capital Infrastructure (Global), LLC, an affiliate of Hudson
Sustainable Investments, LLC, announced today that Hudson Solar Cayman,
LP has taken the following six (6) actions against Sky Solar Holdings,
Ltd. (NASDAQ: SKYS) and certain of its direct and indirect subsidiaries
(collectively, Sky Solar) as a result of continuing events of
default under a note purchase agreement dated July 15, 2016 (the Note
Purchase Agreement).
-
January 22, 2019: Accelerated all obligations owing the Note
Purchase Agreement, which as of January 22, 2019, totaled not less
than $114,706,678.
-
January 22, 2019: Made a demand for payment on the
guaranty of the obligations under the Note Purchase Agreement provided
by Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. and two of its subsidiaries (the Guaranty).
-
January 24, 2019: Exercised rights under Luxembourg law to
appropriate 100% of the outstanding shares of Energy Capital
Investment, S.à r.l., the entity holding Sky Solar’s interests in 84mw
of solar projects in Uruguay.
-
February 8, 2019: Commenced litigation in the Supreme Court of
the State of New York County of New York (Commercial Division) seeking
judgment for amounts owing under the Guaranty. The case is captioned Hudson
Solar Cayman, LP v. Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. et al., with index
number 650847/2019. The affidavit of Neil Z. Auerbach in support of
the motion for summary judgment in lieu of complaint is available here.
All other filings made in connection with the lawsuit are available here.
-
February 8, 2019: Issued a notification of its intention to
sell 100% of the limited liability company interests in Lumens
Holdings 1, LLC, which holds Sky Solar’s 22mw SunPeak portfolio of
solar projects. The sale is currently scheduled for April 17, 2019.
-
February 11, 2019: Served statutory demands under Cayman
Islands, British Virgin Islands, and Hong Kong law for payment under
the Guaranty against Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. and the other two
guarantors thereunder.
About Hudson Sustainable Investments, LLC
Hudson Sustainable Investments, LLC is an independent investment firm
focused on identifying unique and creative opportunities that promote
sustainability and resource efficiency. The Company has diverse
capabilities across illiquid sustainable investments including private
equity, infrastructure and venture. Further information about Hudson can
be found at http://www.hudsonsi.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005092/en/