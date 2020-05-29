Hudson Sustainable Investments Delivers Letter to Sky Solar Holdings, LTD Raising Concerns of Intent to Take Firm Private

Hudson Sustainable Investments, LLC, an asset management firm in the sustainable investment sector, announced today that it has delivered a letter to Sky Solar Holdings, LTD. (NASDAQ: SKYS) raising concerns about its recent 13D filing relating to a potential transaction to take the company private. Kasowitz Benson Torres, Hudson’s counsel in the matter, delivered the letter to Sky Solar’s counsel. The full letter is available here. Sky Solar’s 13D and 13D/A filings are available here and here.

