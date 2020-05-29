Log in
Hudson Sustainable Investments Delivers Letter to Sky Solar Holdings, LTD Raising Concerns of Intent to Take Firm Private

05/29/2020 | 09:35am EDT

Hudson Sustainable Investments, LLC, an asset management firm in the sustainable investment sector, announced today that it has delivered a letter to Sky Solar Holdings, LTD. (NASDAQ: SKYS) raising concerns about its recent 13D filing relating to a potential transaction to take the company private. Kasowitz Benson Torres, Hudson’s counsel in the matter, delivered the letter to Sky Solar’s counsel. The full letter is available here. Sky Solar’s 13D and 13D/A filings are available here and here.

About Hudson Sustainable Investments

Hudson Sustainable Investments is an experienced asset management firm in the sustainable investment sector. Hudson focuses its investment strategy on sustainability and resource efficiency. For more information, visit www.hudsonsi.com.


© Business Wire 2020
