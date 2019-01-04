Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hudson's Bay chairman's firm to buy Ontario pension fund stake in retailer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 06:18am CET

(Reuters) - An entity controlled by Hudson's Bay Co Chairman Richard Baker will buy the stake owned by a unit of Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board in the Canadian retailer, according to L&T B Cayman Inc, a top shareholder in Hudson's Bay and a joint buyer.

The purchase of about 18 million shares at C$9.45 each by Baker's entity Rupert of the Rhine LLC represents a premium of 28.6 percent to HBC's Thursday close, L&T B Cayman said on Thursday.

The acquired shares will represent about 9.76 percent of common shares on a non-diluted basis and 7.54 percent assuming the conversion of the outstanding convertible preferred shares of HBC into common shares, L&T B said.

Upon completion of the deal, L&T B will own about 25.03 percent of Hudson's Bay on a non-diluted basis.

HBC, the owner of the Saks Fifth Avenue luxury retailer, has embarked on a mission to boost flagging sales as it combats market share erosion by e-commerce companies including Amazon.com Inc.

Last year, HBC formed a joint venture for its European business, sold its unprofitable online brand Gilt and had said it will close up to 10 struggling Lord & Taylor stores after selling the brand's flagship building in Manhattan.

Still for some investors, the measures have not gone far enough. Hedge fund Land & Buildings in November called for HBC to sell the Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor brands and its 50 percent interest in the European joint venture.

Hudson's Bay CEO Helena Foulkes then said the company agrees with Land and Buildings that HBC is undervalued and that "everything is on the table in terms of increasing value for our shareholders."

Shares of the company have fallen 37 percent in the last 12 months.

Hudson's Bay and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:49aOil prices rise on China-U.S. trade talks, OPEC cuts
RE
07:31aChina and U.S. to hold trade talks in Beijing on January 7-8
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:06aOffices grow 'brains' as companies seek to attract smarter workers
RE
06:59aNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Market Price of Important Means of Production in Circulation, December 21-30, 2018
PU
06:46aOil edges higher on upcoming China-U.S. trade talks, OPEC cuts
RE
06:45aOil edges higher on upcoming China-U.S. trade talks, OPEC cuts
RE
06:44aYen weakens but moves limited by global growth worries
RE
06:44aSino-U.S. trade talks a tonic as markets wager on Fed rate cut
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
2Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
3SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : SALLY BEAUTY : Supply and Beauty Systems Group Expand Hair Color and Hair Care S..
4APPLE : Intense Growth Fears Pummel Stocks After Apple Cuts Revenue Forecast
5BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Advances in Cancer Drugs Fuel Blockbuster Deal
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.