Hudson : to Participate in the 21 st Annual ICR Conference

01/10/2019 | 08:14am EST

Hudson Group to Participate in the 21st Annual ICR Conference

East Rutherford, NJ - January 10, 2019 - Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) ('Hudson Group'), a leader in North American travel retail, announced today that Roger Fordyce, Chief Executive Officer, and Adrian Bartella, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 21st Annual ICR Conference, which is being held January 14-16, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.

The Hudson Group presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 4:00 PM ET. A live audio webcast of the event will be available at https://investors.hudsongroup.com/. The webcast will also be archived on the Hudson Group investor relations website.

The company will post an updated investor relations presentation to the website that day, January 15, at 8:00 AM ET.

Disclaimer

Hudson Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 13:13:04 UTC
