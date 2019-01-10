Hudson : to Participate in the 21 st Annual ICR Conference

East Rutherford, NJ - January 10, 2019 - Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) ('Hudson Group'), a leader in North American travel retail, announced today that Roger Fordyce, Chief Executive Officer, and Adrian Bartella, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 21st Annual ICR Conference, which is being held January 14-16, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.

The Hudson Group presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 4:00 PM ET. A live audio webcast of the event will be available at https://investors.hudsongroup.com/ . The webcast will also be archived on the Hudson Group investor relations website.

The company will post an updated investor relations presentation to the website that day, January 15, at 8:00 AM ET.