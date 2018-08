"We have had a good meeting yesterday. We've had another good meeting today," Freeland told reporters after emerging from a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. "I continue to be encouraged by (the) conversations we're having and the progress that we're making."

Still, she added: "When it comes to specific issues, we have a huge amount of work to do."

