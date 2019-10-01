Hugg & Hall and Scott Equipment Finalize Groundbreaking Agreement To Trade Manufacturer Product Lines in Two States

Deal to Deliver Greater Value for Companies, Clients and Manufacturers

Industry leaders Hugg & Hall Equipment Company and Scott Equipment Company, LLC have entered into a unique strategic agreement to trade Volvo and Toyota manufacturer territories in Louisiana and Arkansas in order to better align product offerings with each company’s business model and target markets. The agreement, effective today, is designed to expand the companies’ core operations, streamline manufacturer-dealer engagements and increase value to the companies’ clients through enhanced focus on primary business lines.

Under the terms of the landmark agreement, Hugg & Hall is transferring its Volvo Construction Equipment territory in Arkansas to Scott Equipment; in return, Scott Equipment is transferring its Toyota Material Handling territory in Louisiana to Hugg & Hall.

Hugg & Hall’s business focus includes sales, rental, parts and service of material handling and light construction equipment. The agreement calls for Hugg & Hall to operate out of current New Orleans and Baton Rouge Material Handling locations. Operations in Broussard, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Shreveport and Monroe will be absorbed into existing Hugg & Hall facilities.

Scott’s business focus includes sales, rental, parts and service of heavy-duty construction equipment and cranes. Under the terms of the deal announced today, Scott will absorb the Hugg & Hall Volvo operations into Scott’s existing Arkansas facilities.

“This is a transformative agreement that enables Hugg & Hall to expand our industry-leading position in the forklift market, sharpen our manufacturer relationships and deliver greater value to clients by enhancing the core capabilities we provide throughout our operating territory,” said Hugg & Hall President John Hugg. “Volvo Construction Equipment and Toyota Material Handling have both lent their full support to this innovative arrangement and are optimistic the new structure will result in growth across each brand.”

In order to expand their presence in Louisiana, Hugg & Hall intends to retain Scott’s material handling employees within the territory. As part of the deal, Scott Equipment will absorb Volvo-specific Hugg & Hall team members into its current Arkansas operations.

“We have enjoyed being a Volvo dealer for 33 years and are confident the talented team at Scott will continue to represent the brand well in Arkansas,” Hugg said. “At the same time, we are excited to grow our already strong relationship with Toyota, adding new territory in Louisiana that provides a valuable opportunity to advance our long-term strategic objectives.”

About Hugg & Hall

Hugg & Hall Equipment Company, headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, has been family owned and operated since 1956. The company is a full-service dealer for material handling equipment, representing Toyota, Taylor, Crown, Doosan, Enersys, Combilift, Sellick, Bobcat, and more. Hugg & Hall provides comprehensive material handling solutions including new & used equipment, parts and service support and a fleet of over 1000 rental forklifts. Hugg & Hall services all of Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, southern Missouri and east Texas with a team of 600 employees and 14 locations. The company is also one of the largest construction and industrial equipment rental providers in the south, with a fleet of over 6,000 rental units. With value-added services and a focus on their customers, Hugg & Hall Equipment Company is the one-stop shop for every construction and industrial equipment need.

About Scott Equipment

Scott Equipment Company has represented the world’s finest makers of heavy-duty construction equipment, cranes and forklifts since 1939. Headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana, the company is a full-service dealer for heavy-duty construction equipment and cranes, representing Volvo, Case, Kobelco, and Tadano as well as a number of allied lines. Scott’s team of nearly 400 employees sells, rents and services at 16 locations in five states including Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas, Tennessee, and Mississippi. Scott Equipment Company provides the customer with quality equipment supported with over $10 million parts inventory and certified service technicians with over 770 years of combined experience.

