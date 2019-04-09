Hugo Games A/S : 10-2019 5th Planet Games A/S - Annual Report 2018

COPENHAGEN, April 8th, 2019: 5th Planet Games A/S' (OAX: FIVEPG) has today released the annual report for 2018, with below key figures:

i)Revenue in 2018 was DKK 6.0m, up from DKK 3.6m in 2017. Revenue was primarily generated from the casino games and the acquired game "Dawn of the Dragons".

ii)Operating expenses amounts to DKK 30.6m in FY18 compared to DKK 22.5m in FY17. The increase is primarily driven by an increase in staff costs following the increase in development staff and the acquisition of activities in 5th Planet Games Inc. In addition, increased marketing expenses following the games in soft-launch as well as share-based payments established in 2017 have also contributed to the higher operating expenses.

iii)EBITDA before special items was a loss of DKK 24.6m in 2018 compared to a loss of DKK 18.8m in 2017

Continued reorganisation, two new games development studios and delayed games releases were the main themes in 2018. It has been a year with focus on achieving a much more efficient organization and build more dedicated teams with stronger track records to limit the future risk for the company. But also, 2018 has been a year with disappointing launches of new games and as a result, 5th Planet Games did not generate satisfactory financial results for 2018.

However, with the additional reorganization successfully executed in early 2019, two new studios working at full capacity and several games to be released in 2019, we are confident that 5th Planet Games will deliver on its strategy to achieve a positive EBITDA in Q4 2019 between DKK 0.1m and DKK 3.0m.

About 5th Planet Games:

5th Planet Games (OMX: FIVEPG) is a mobile games developer and publisher located in Copenhagen, Rocklin and Berlin. We cooperate with premium sports brands as FC Barcelona, Liverpool FC, Paris St. Germain and Cristiano Ronaldo. We are proud to expand the world of the TV series Vikings and thrilled to produce sequels to the legendary games Doodle Jump and Dawn of the Dragons. For more information see www.5thplanetgames.comor contact CEO Henrik Nielsen +45 27 200 200

