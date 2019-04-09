Log in
Hugo Games A/S : 11-2019 5th Planet Games A/S - Notice convening Annual General Meeting

04/09/2019 | 01:13am EDT

COPENHAGEN, April 8th, 2019: In accordance with 5th Planet Games A/S' (OAX: FIVEPG), business registration no. 33 59 71 42 (the "Company") articles of association Section 5, the Board of Directors hereby gives notice of the annual general meeting in the Company to be held on Tuesday, April 30th 2019 at 2.00 p.m. at Gothersgade 11, 1123, Copenhagen C, Denmark, with the following agenda:

1)The Board of Directors' report on the Company's activities in the past year.

2)Presentation and adoption of the audited annual report, including the determination of the remuneration for the Board of Directors.

3)Discharge from liability of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management.

4)Distribution of profit or loss as recorded in the adopted annual report.

5)Election of members to the Board of Directors.

6)Appointment of auditor.

7)Any proposals from the Board of Directors or shareholders: None received

8)Any other business

At the time of notice for the annual general meeting at 5th Planet Games A/S the share capital of the Company is nominal DKK 21,762,285.50 divided into 43,524,571 shares of DKK 0.50.

About 5th Planet Games:

5th Planet Games (OMX: FIVEPG) is a mobile games developer and publisher located in Copenhagen, Rocklin and Berlin. We cooperate with premium sports brands as FC Barcelona, Liverpool FC, Paris St. Germain and Cristiano Ronaldo. We are proud to expand the world of the TV series Vikings and thrilled to produce sequels to the legendary games Doodle Jump and Dawn of the Dragons. For more information see www.5thplanetgames.comor contact CEO Henrik Nielsen +45 27 200 200

Click herefor more information

Disclaimer

Hugo Games A/S published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 05:12:01 UTC
