Hugo Games A/S : 14-2019 5th Planet Games A/S - Share issue following loan conversion

COPENHAGEN, May 23rd, 2019: 5th Planet Games A/S (OMX: FIVEPG) has today, due to a loan conversion of DKK 2,000,000 to shares, increased the registered number of shares and votes in 5th Planet Games A/S with 3,927,729 shares to 47,452,300 shares.

This is a full conversion of the convertible loan issued pursuant to the Convertible Credit Facility agreement entered into with Aula Invest ApS on May 22nd, 2019. The total outstanding convertible notes amount to DKK 0.

About 5th Planet Games:

5th Planet Games (OMX: FIVEPG) is a mobile games developer and publisher located in Copenhagen, Rocklin and Berlin.

