Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hugo Games A/S : 14-2019 5th Planet Games A/S - Share issue following loan conversion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 01:38pm EDT

COPENHAGEN, May 23rd, 2019: 5th Planet Games A/S (OMX: FIVEPG) has today, due to a loan conversion of DKK 2,000,000 to shares, increased the registered number of shares and votes in 5th Planet Games A/S with 3,927,729 shares to 47,452,300 shares.

This is a full conversion of the convertible loan issued pursuant to the Convertible Credit Facility agreement entered into with Aula Invest ApS on May 22nd, 2019. The total outstanding convertible notes amount to DKK 0.

About 5th Planet Games:

5th Planet Games (OMX: FIVEPG) is a mobile games developer and publisher located in Copenhagen, Rocklin and Berlin. We cooperate with premium sports brands as FC Barcelona, Liverpool FC, Paris St. Germain and Cristiano Ronaldo. We are proud to expand the world of the TV series Vikings and thrilled to produce sequels to the legendary games Doodle Jump and Dawn of the Dragons. For more information see www.5thplanetgames.comor contact CEO Henrik Nielsen +45 27 200 200

Click herefor more information

Disclaimer

Hugo Games A/S published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 17:37:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:23pFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Working Together to Reduce Barriers and Raise Hope
PU
02:22pNETFLIX : 'Fuller House' cast begin work on fifth and final season
AQ
02:21pELON MUSK : Musk's leaked email shows Tesla to make record deliveries in second quarter
RE
02:21pNEXTERA ENERGY : board declares quarterly dividend
PR
02:20pICELANDAIR : Further changes to Icelandair's flight schedule due to suspension of Boeing 737 MAX – number of passengers to Iceland continues to increase
AQ
02:20pVAPIANO : successfully concludes refinancing negotiations
EQ
02:18pQUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS : RAL Quality Label for the Super Spacer
PU
02:18pPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
02:18pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of PriceSmart, Inc. Investors (PSMT)
BU
02:18pPPG : Launches Paints with Purpose
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. lawmakers want to help rural telecoms replace Huawei, ZTE equipment
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Germany's struggling car industry won't see significant rebound - Ifo
3CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : Casino shares suspended, boss under pressure to restructure
4Oil slumps 5%, U.S. crude at its cheapest since March
5MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : shareholder wants Madame Tussauds owner to go private

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About