Hugo Games A/S : 15-2019 5th Planet Games Secures Additional DKK 2,000,000 Investment and Finalizes Formue Nord Financing Deal

COPENHAGEN, May 24th, 2019: 5th Planet Games A/S (OMX: FIVEPG) is pleased to announce that the Company has received an investment of additional DKK 2,000,000 from shareholder Søren Hoelgaard Justensen.

Søren Hoelgaard Justensen is a Danish tech investor with a proven track record. He is the founder of the research and insights management solutions company Epinion, as well as an early stage investor in successful start-ups including Endomondo , Hiper and AudienceProject. Now he has turned his attention towards 5th Planet Games.

"I believe that 5th Planet Games is making all the right moves", says Søren Hoelgaard Justensen. "The strategy of of bringing valuable studios into the 5th Planet Games family through mergers and acquisition is very smart. Furthermore, good games are in the pipeline. I'm especially looking forward to see the upcoming Adventures of Tintin puzzle game from the Berlin studio."

Søren Hoelgaard Justensen's new investment in 5th Planet Games consists of a Capital Increase, formally executed through issuing convertible notes of DKK 2,000,000 with the right to subscribe for shares in the Company at 10 percent below the market value at the time of the conversion. This investment follows the same model the major shareholder Henrik Kølle utilized May 24th, as mentioned in announcement no. 13/2019.

Today, 5th Planet Games is also pleased to announce that the agreement with Formue Nord, as previously described in announcement no. 03/2019, has been finalized. The agreement gives 5th Planet Games access to a substantial strategic pool of financing.

The new option provided by Formue Nord basically provides 5th Planet Games with the option to draw up to 42 million NOK to execute on the new strategy of strategic acquisitions, as described in announcement no. 02/2019.

About 5th Planet Games:

5th Planet Games (OMX: FIVEPG) is a mobile games developer and publisher located in Copenhagen, Rocklin and Berlin. We cooperate with premium sports brands as FC Barcelona, Liverpool FC, Paris St. Germain and Cristiano Ronaldo. We are proud to expand the world of the TV series Vikings and thrilled to produce sequels to the legendary games Doodle Jump and Dawn of the Dragons. For more information see www.5thplanetgames.comor contact CEO Henrik Nielsen +45 27 200 200

Click herefor more information