Huhtamaki Relies on Strategic Partnership with Transplace – Intimate Understanding of Logistics Business and Incremental Improvement are Keys to Continued Success

12/02/2019 | 10:22am EST

Transplace, a leading provider of transportation management services and logistics technology, today announced the extension of its long-standing strategic partnership with Huhtamaki, Inc. A global specialist in food packaging, Huhtamaki is dedicated to making every consumer experience enjoyable, consistent, and safe. To support this mission, Huhtamaki has been on a successful journey with Transplace to continuously improve its supply chain visibility, network efficiency, and cost savings year-over-year. Transplace’s Transportation Management System (TMS) has enabled Huhtamaki to automate the daily execution of all transportation activities, including carrier and mode selection, real-time shipment tracking, and freight audit and payment.

“From the onset of our partnership, Transplace’s deep industry expertise and innovative logistics solutions have allowed us to gain greater control over our transportation operations, reduce costs, and better serve our customers,” said Scott Stuckenschneider, vice president of supply chain, Huhtamaki. “Our collaborative approach and focus on continuous improvement has enabled us to take advantage of Transplace’s full range of best-in-class solutions in order to drive greater financial and service performance improvements across our entire supply chain. It has also allowed us to be more strategic with our long-term planning and keep our supply chain running smoothly when unexpected disruptions occur.”

In addition to the effective management of daily transportation activities, access to Transplace’s technology and $9 billion transportation network has better positioned Huhtamaki to identify and execute on optimization opportunities that deliver a greater level of efficiency and cost savings. This includes leveraging Transplace’s Dynamic Continuous Moves solution, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to efficiently create continuous moves, and Transplace’s TransMATCH co-shipping program to consolidate Huhtamaki’s freight with other shippers within the Transplace network.

“Building upon a truly successful partnership of over 10 years, every year we have been able to continuously identify new and innovative opportunities for Huhtamaki to improve its operations as both our relationship and the supply chain landscape evolves,” said Frank McGuigan, CEO, Transplace. “Through our joint commitment to measuring daily performance and utilizing key performance metrics to drive future improvement initiatives, we will continue to build on this strong, collaborative foundation to further enhance supply chain automation, optimization, predictability, and visibility for Huhtamaki.”

Connect with a Transplace expert to learn more about our logistics management services or capacity solutions: transplace.com/transplace-contact/.

About Transplace

Transplace is the leading provider of transportation management services and logistics technology, helping manufacturers, retailers and distributors optimize supply chain operations and increase financial performance. Offering a complete suite of transportation management, strategic capacity, and cross-border & global trade services, Transplace’s customizable logistics solutions and best-in-class technology gives businesses greater control of their transportation operations and enhanced visibility of shipments and overall supply chain performance. With deep expertise in key vertical markets, including consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, retail and chemicals, Transplace works to strategically design and manage customer networks in the most efficient, cost-effective manner. As North America’s largest transportation management provider, Transplace leverages its entire network to solve large-scale, complex supply chain problems for its customers. From small-to-medium businesses to global brands, Transplace delivers the optimal blend of actionable business intelligence and operational excellence you need to manage your supply chain with certainty. Learn more at www.transplace.com.

Follow the company on Twitter, Facebook and the Transplace Industry Blog:
http://twitter.com/transplace
http://www.facebook.com/Transplace
https://blog.transplace.com/


© Business Wire 2019
