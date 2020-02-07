Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Huhtamaki appoints Thomasine Kamerling as Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Communications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 09:00am EST

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 7.2.2020 AT 16:00

Huhtamaki appoints Thomasine Kamerling as Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Communications

​Thomasine Kamerling, (47), M.A., Modern History from Cambridge University (UK), has been appointed as Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Communications and a member of Global Executive Team at Huhtamaki as of March 1, 2020. She will report to President and CEO Charles Héaulmé and will be based in Espoo, Finland.

Thomasine joins Huhtamaki from Varanah Ventures, a healthcare focused business development and investment company based in Switzerland, where she worked as Head of Communications and Public Affairs. Concurrently, she also acted as Head of Value Creation at Viskumed, an asset management company focused on the biotech, med-tech, and e-health sector. Prior to this, she worked as Head of Communications & Public Affairs, Europe, for Hoffman-La Roche Pharmaceuticals in Switzerland and as Head of Public Relations in the UK; as General Manager & Director Global Communications for GE Oil & Gas in Italy; Managing Director, Africa, based in South Africa and as Director Public Affairs & Strategic Communications EMEA in Brussels for APCO Worldwide.

“I wish Thomasine a warm welcome to Huhtamaki and the Global Executive Team. Sustainability will have an even stronger role in our future strategy and Thomasine brings us a wealth of experience in both sustainability and communications,” says Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO of Huhtamaki.

Following the aforementioned changes, the members of the Global Executive Team are as of March 1, 2020:

Charles Héaulmé (chairman), President and CEO;
Arup Basu, President, Flexible Packaging;
Clay Dunn, President, North America; 
Thomas Geust, Chief Financial Officer;
Thomasine Kamerling, Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Communications;
Eric Le Lay, President, Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania and Fiber Packaging;
Marina Madanat, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development;
Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel;
Teija Sarajärvi, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Safety; and
Antti Valtokari, Executive Vice President, IT and Process Performance.

For further information, please contact:

Teija Sarajärvi, EVP Human Resources and Safety and Marketing and Communications,
tel. +358 10 686 7027

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our network of 81 manufacturing units and additional 24 sales only offices in altogether 35 countries, we’re well placed to support our customers’ growth wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 18,800 employees develop and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In 2018, our net sales totaled EUR 3.1 billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com.

Attachments

Primary Logo

Thomasine Kamerling

-

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:11aNovatek, Gazprom Neft JV Expands Gas Condensate Capacity
DJ
09:11aSCIENTIFIC GAMES' : New James Bond 007 Branded Games Off To A Blockbuster Start With 22 U.S. And International Lotteries Participating
PR
09:11aThe Scottish Fund Manager That's One of the Biggest Winners on Tesla
DJ
09:10aOYO LG IMBROGLIO : FG's Politics And What Lies Ahead
AQ
09:10aCredit Suisse CEO Resigns Amid Spying Scandal -- 6th Update
DJ
09:10aSIRIUS MINERALS PLC : Notice to holders of the 2023 Convertible Bond
EQ
09:10aGOLDMAN SACHS MLP AND ENERGY RENAISSANCE FUND : Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.16 Per Share
BU
09:09aFORD MOTOR CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:09aUPLAND SOFTWARE, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:09aUNITED NATURAL FOODS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : France's Total rejects force majeure notice from Chinese LNG buyer
2CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., : 'NO CONCRETE PROPOSITION' FROM U.S. TO BACK HUAWEI RIVAL ERICSSON: Swedish minister
3Agriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
4NORSK HYDRO ASA : FOURTH QUARTER 2019: Firm response in weak markets
5Large stocks, subdued China demand to cap cobalt prices

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group