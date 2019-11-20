Log in
Huhtamaki joins the 4evergreen industry alliance promoting recycling of fiber-based products and circular economy

11/20/2019 | 04:30am EST

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 20.11.2019 AT 11:30

Huhtamaki joins the 4evergreen industry alliance promoting recycling of fiber-based products and circular economy

Huhtamaki is a Tier One member in the newly formed industry alliance called 4evergreen. The members of the alliance come from across the fiber-based packaging value chain, from paper and board producers to packaging converters, brand-owners and retailers, technology and material suppliers and waste collectors, sharing the aim to develop sustainable, circular and functional packaging.

The majority of fiber-based packaging is already recyclable but a lot can be done to improve recycling rates. 4evergeen aims to boost recycling rates for example by introducing further standardization for both product design and materials. An important bottleneck today is the collection and recycling infrastructure, and one of the aims of the alliance is to ensure that there is 100% access to collection schemes for wood fiber-based packaging in Europe. The alliance also aims to introduce EU-level standards for testing methods related to product recyclability.

“As a leading global food and foodservice packaging provider, we are delighted to be a founding member of 4evergreen,” says Eric Le Lay, Executive Vice President for Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania segment. “We look forward to working with others in the value chain to improve the circularity of fiber-based packaging and stimulating even higher rates of recycling.”

For more information, please contact:
Katariina Hietaranta, Head of External Communications, tel. +358 10 686 7863

HUHTAMAKI OYJ
Global Communications

Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our network of 79 manufacturing units and additional 24 sales only offices in altogether 35 countries, we’re well placed to support our customers’ growth wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 18,100 employees develop and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In 2018, our net sales totaled EUR 3.1 billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
