Huhtamaki publishes 2020 Half-yearly Report on July 23, 2020
07/01/2020 | 05:40am EDT
HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 1.7.2020 AT 12:40
Huhtamäki Oyj will publish its 2020 Half-yearly Report on Thursday July 23, 2020 approximately at 8:30 Finnish time (CET +1). The half-yearly report will be available on www.huhtamaki.com/investors after publishing, and the results presentation approximately at 9:30 Finnish time.
Teleconference
A combined audiocast and teleconference will be held in English on Thursday July 23 at 9:30 Finnish time. President and CEO Charles Héaulmé and CFO Thomas Geust will present the results, followed by a question and answer session. The audiocast and teleconference can be followed real-time at:
Huhtamaki is a key global player in sustainable food-on-the-go and food-on-the shelf packaging solutions. Our innovative products help billions of consumers around the world make responsible lifestyle choices every day. Today, packaging plays a significant role in food safety and convenience. We are committed to making packaging more circular and we embed sustainability in everything we do. We are focused on achieving carbon neutral production and having all our products designed to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.
With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 35 countries and 81 sites around the world. Our 19,000 employees are working to deliver smart next generation packaging. Our 2019 net sales totaled EUR 3.4 billion. Huhtamaki Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about our Sustainability Action Plan and our ambition at www.huhtamaki.com.