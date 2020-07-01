Log in
07/01/2020 | 05:40am EDT

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 1.7.2020 AT 12:40

Huhtamaki publishes 2020 Half-yearly Report on July 23, 2020

Huhtamäki Oyj will publish its 2020 Half-yearly Report on Thursday July 23, 2020 approximately at 8:30 Finnish time (CET +1). The half-yearly report will be available on www.huhtamaki.com/investors after publishing, and the results presentation approximately at 9:30 Finnish time.

Teleconference

A combined audiocast and teleconference will be held in English on Thursday July 23 at 9:30 Finnish time. President and CEO Charles Héaulmé and CFO Thomas Geust will present the results, followed by a question and answer session. The audiocast and teleconference can be followed real-time at:

https://huhtamaki.videosync.fi/2020-q2-results

If you wish to ask questions, please dial one of the following numbers 5-10 minutes prior to the call start:

Finland: +358 981 710 310
UK: +44 333 300 0804
U.S.: +1 631 913 1422

Confirmation code for the call is 90479259#

An on-demand replay of the audiocast will be available shortly after the end of the call at www.huhtamaki.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:

Calle Loikkanen, Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communications, tel. +358 10 686 7125
Arto Gröndahl, Specialist, Investor Relations and Financial Communications, tel. +358 10 686 7107

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

Huhtamaki is a key global player in sustainable food-on-the-go and food-on-the shelf packaging solutions. Our innovative products help billions of consumers around the world make responsible lifestyle choices every day. Today, packaging plays a significant role in food safety and convenience. We are committed to making packaging more circular and we embed sustainability in everything we do. We are focused on achieving carbon neutral production and having all our products designed to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 35 countries and 81 sites around the world. Our 19,000 employees are working to deliver smart next generation packaging. Our 2019 net sales totaled EUR 3.4 billion. Huhtamaki Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about our Sustainability Action Plan and our ambition at www.huhtamaki.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved.