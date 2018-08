Hui Xian Real Estate Investment Trust : ELECTION FORM

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION Ϥɗࠅ΁dሗуஈଣ

Hui Xian Real Estate Investment Trust ිሬପุڦৄ

Stock Code ٰ΅˾໮j

INTERIM DISTRIBUTION FOR THE PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 30 JUNE 2018 ("2018 INTERIM DISTRIBUTION")

IN THE FORM OF CASH WITH SCRIP DISTRIBUTION OPTION - ELECTION FORM

THIS ELECTION FORM IS FOR THE USE OF THE UNITHOLDER NAMED IN BOX A ONLY. THE RIGHT TO RECEIVE NEW UNITS IN HUI XIAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("HUI XIAN REIT") CREDITED AS FULLY PAID (THE "SCRIP UNITS") INSTEAD OF THE WHOLE OR PART OF THE CASH DISTRIBUTION IS NON-TRANSFERABLE. THIS ELECTION FORM SHOULD BE READ IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE CIRCULAR OF HUI XIAN REIT DATED 28 AUGUST 2018.

CERTIFICATE(S) AND/OR CHEQUE(S) FOR DISTRIBUTION ENTITLEMENTS WILL BE SENT BY ORDINARY POST TO YOU AT YOUR RISK TO THE ADDRESS STATED BELOW.

͉፯኿ڌ̥ࣸԶ͠ᙷܸ׼ٙਿږఊЗܵϞɛԴ͜fϗ՟ʊᖮԑٙිሬପุڦৄ€˜ිሬପุڦৄ™อਿږఊЗ€˜˾ࢹਿږఊЗ™˸˾ಁΌ௅א௅΅ତږʱݼٙᛆлʔ੻ᔷᜫfϤ፯኿ ڌࣸᏐၾිሬପุڦৄ˚ಂމ ϋ ˜ ˚ʘஷՌɓৎਞቡf ʱݼٙᗇࣣʿŊא˕ୃਗ਼˸̻ඉ˙ό੔ֻ ტɨٙɨΐήѧdඉႬࠬᎈ͟ ტɨוዄf

PART 1 - YOUR DETAILS ୋɓ௅΅ Ñ ტɨٙࡈɛ༟ࣘ

BOX A ͠ᙷ

NAME(S) AND ADDRESS OF REGISTERED UNITHOLDER(S)

೮াਿږఊЗܵϞɛʘ֑Τʿήѧ

BOX B ɔᙷ

NUMBER OF UNITS REGISTERED IN YOUR NAME ON RECORD DATE, 15 AUGUST 2018 ίা፽˚ಂ€у ϋ ˜ ˚೮াί ტɨΤɨٙ ਿږఊЗᅰͦ

PART 2 - CASH DISTRIBUTION ONLY ୋɚ௅΅ Ñ ̥ϗ՟ତږʱݼ

If you wish to receive only cash for the 2018 Interim Distribution, you do not need to take any action. Therefore, please DO NOT return this Election Form.

ტɨν૧̥˸ତږ˙όϗ՟ ϋܓʕಂʱݼdۆ ტɨೌ඲મ՟΂ОБਗfΪϤdሗʔࠅʹΫ͉፯኿ڌࣸf

PART 3 - SCRIP DISTRIBUTION ONLY ୋɧ௅΅ Ñ ̥ϗ՟˾ࢹʱݼ

If you wish to receive only Scrip Units for the 2018 Interim Distribution, please just SIGN, DATE and RETURN this Election Form.

ტɨν૧̥˸ϗ՟˾ࢹਿږఊЗ˙όϗ՟ ϋܓʕಂʱݼd̥඲ί͉፯኿ڌࣸɪᖦΤʿൗ׼˚ಂd್ܝʹΫ͉፯኿ڌࣸf

PART 4 - PART CASH DISTRIBUTION AND PART SCRIP DISTRIBUTION ୋ̬௅΅ Ñ ௅΅ϗ՟ତږʱݼʿ௅΅ϗ՟˾ࢹʱݼ

If you wish to receive your entitlement to the 2018 Interim Distribution partly in cash and partly in Scrip Units, please ENTER in Box C the number of Units which were registered in your name on the Record Date, 15 August 2018 (Wednesday), for which you require the 2018 Interim Distribution to be paid in Scrip Units. Then SIGN, DATE and RETURN this Election Form.

BOX C ˯ᙷ NUMBER OF UNITS REGISTERED IN YOUR NAME FOR WHICH 2018 INTERIM DISTRIBUTION IS TO BE PAID IN SCRIP UNITS ૧˸ϗ՟˾ࢹਿږఊЗ˙όϗ՟ ϋܓʕಂʱݼٙϞᗫ೮া ί ტɨΤɨʘਿږఊЗᅰͦ

If you sign this Election Form without completing Box C, or if you elect to receive Scrip Units in respect of a greater number of Units than your registered holding on the Record Date, 15 August 2018 (Wednesday), you will be deemed to have elected to receive only Scrip Units in respect of ALL the Units registered in your name on the Record Date, 15 August 2018 (Wednesday).

ტɨν૧˸௅΅ϗ՟ତږʿ௅΅ϗ՟˾ࢹਿږఊЗ˙όϗ՟ ტɨᏐϗٙ ϋܓʕಂʱݼdሗί˯ᙷ෬ᄳ ტɨ૧˸ϗ՟˾ࢹਿږఊЗ˙όϗ՟ ϋܓʕಂʱݼٙϞᗫਿږఊ Зᅰͦ€༈ഃਿږఊЗ඲މίা፽˚ಂ€у ϋ ˜ ˚݋ಂɧʊ೮াί ტɨΤɨd್ܝί͉፯኿ڌࣸɪᖦΤʿൗ׼˚ಂdԨʹΫ͉፯኿ڌࣸf ࡊ߰ ტɨᖦ໇͉፯኿ڌࣸϾԨೌ෬ᄳ˯ᙷdאࡊ߰ ტɨ፯኿ϗ՟˾ࢹਿږఊЗٙϞᗫਿږఊЗᅰͦ൴ཀίা፽˚ಂ€у ϋ ˜ ˚݋ಂɧ೮াί ტɨΤɨٙਿږఊЗᅰ ͦdۆ ტɨਗ਼஗ൖމఱίা፽˚ಂ€у ϋ ˜ ˚݋ಂɧ೮াί ტɨΤɨٙהϞਿږఊЗ፯኿ə̥ϗ՟˾ࢹਿږఊЗf

TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HUI XIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED, AS MANAGER OF HUI XIAN REIT: ߧ䁩ሬגৄ၍ଣϞࠢʮ̡€Ъމිሬପุڦৄʘ၍ଣɛ໨ԫึj

I/We, the undersigned and above-named Unitholder(s), hereby give notice that the 2018 Interim Distribution shall be paid in accordance with the instructions given above, subject to the terms and conditions set out in the circular of Hui Xian REIT dated 28 August 2018 and the deed of trust constituting Hui Xian REIT dated 1 April 2011 (as amended by four supplemental deeds dated 24 May 2013, 16 May 2014, 28 May 2015 and 19 May 2017 respectively). I/We authorise you to send at my/our risk by ordinary post any Unit certificate(s) issued in respect of any Scrip Units allotted to me/us pursuant to this Election Form.

͉ɛŊшഃdуɨ˙ᖦ໇ɛʿɪࠑਿږఊЗܵϞɛdধஷٝ໨ԫึ ϋܓʕಂʱݼᏐܲ๫ɪࠑܸͪ€ઓ༈ܸͪცաࠢ׵ිሬପุڦৄ׵ ϋ ˜ ˚೯̈ٙஷՌה༱ٙૢಛʿ ૢ΁ʿ࣬ኽ࿴ϓිሬପุڦৄϾ׵ ϋ ˜ ˚ࠈͭʘڦৄ۰ߒ€຾̬΅˚ಂʱйމ ϋ ˜ ˚d ϋ ˜ ˚d ϋ ˜ ˚ʿ ϋ ˜ ˚ٙ໾̂۰ߒࡌࠈʘ஝ ֛Ͼݼ೯f͉ɛŊшഃબᛆ໨ԫึਗ਼΂О࣬ኽ͉፯኿ڌࣸϾৣ೯ʚ͉ɛŊшഃʘ˾ࢹਿږఊЗʘ΂ОਿږఊЗᗇࣣ˸̻ඉ˙ό੔ʚ͉ɛŊшഃdඉႬࠬᎈ͉͟ɛŊшഃІБוዄf

SIGNATURE ᖦ໇

Daytime telephone number (if any):

˚ගཥ༑໮ᇁ€νϞj

Date: ˚ಂj

2018.

In the case of joint holders, all must sign. In the case of a corporation, this form should be signed on its behalf by a duly authorised officer whose position should be stated.

ν᙮ᑌΤܵϞɛdהϞܵϞɛѩ඲ᖦΤfν᙮ʮ̡dۆ͉ڌࣸ඲͟Չ͍όબᛆٙᔖࡰ˾މᖦ໇d̤඲ൗ׼ᖦΤᔖࡰٙᔖЗf

IF YOU NEED TO RETURN THIS ELECTION FORM, IT SHOULD BE RETURNED TO THE UNIT REGISTRAR, COMPUTERSHARE HONG KONG INVESTOR SERVICES LIMITED, OF 17M FLOOR, HOPEWELL CENTRE, 183 QUEEN'S ROAD EAST, WANCHAI, HONG KONG NOT LATER THAN 4:30 P.M. ON 12 SEPTEMBER 2018 ( WEDNESDAY ). UNITHOLDERS MUST TAKE INTO ACCOUNT POSTAL DELAYS. NO ELECTION FORM RECEIVED AFTER 12 SEPTEMBER 2018 (OR SUCH DATE AS MAY BE CHANGED IF THERE IS A TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING SIGNAL NUMBER 8 OR ABOVE, OR A "BLACK" RAINSTORM WARNING IN FORCE AT OR AT ANY TIME PRIOR TO THE AFORESAID DATE), WHATEVER THE REASONS, WILL BE TAKEN INTO ACCOUNT. IN THIS CASE, THE DISTRIBUTION WILL AUTOMATICALLY BE PAID IN CASH. UNITHOLDERS IN DOUBT SHOULD CALL THE UNIT REGISTRAR'S HOTLINE AT TELEPHONE NUMBER (852) 2862 8555 OR THEIR BROKERS TO ENSURE THAT THEIR ELECTION FORMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED. νტɨ඲ʹΫ͉፯኿ڌࣸdሗ௰፰඲׵ ϋ ˜ ˚€݋ಂɧɨʹ ࣛ ʱۃਗ਼ڌࣸ৔༺ਿږఊЗཀ˒೮াஈd࠰ಥʕ̯ᗇՎ೮াϞࠢʮ̡dήѧމ࠰ಥᝄ˺ެΧɽ༸؇ ໮Υձʕː .ᅽfਿږఊЗܵϞɛ඲ϽᅇՑ޴ᗫඉַ݁ႬfʔሞϞ΂О ࡡΪd׵ ϋ ˜ ˚€א׵ۃࠑ˚ಂאʘۃ΂Оࣛගᘔન ໮א˸ɪᆠ੭ंૅᙆѓڦ໮א˜ලЍ™ᅳڠᙆѓڦ໮ٙઋرɨ̙ঐһҷٙ˚ಂܝϗՑٙ፯኿ڌࣸਗ਼ʔᐏஈଣfఱϤઋرdʱݼਗ਼Όᅰ˸ତږݼ˹fνϞݟ༔dሗਿږఊЗܵϞɛߧཥਿږ ఊЗཀ˒೮াஈᆠᇞཥ༑j אܵϞɛ຾ߏ˸ᆽڭ፯኿ڌࣸʊᐏટॶf