Hui Xian Real Estate Investment Trust : REIT’s Grand Hyatt Beijing Wins 2018 “Best Business Hotel in Beijing” Award

Hui Xian REIT's Grand Hyatt Beijing Wins 2018 "Best Business Hotel in Beijing" Award

(9 October 2018 - Hong Kong) Hui Xian Real Estate Investment Trust ("Hui Xian REIT") announced that its Grand Hyatt Beijing at Beijing Oriental Plaza was named as "Best Business Hotel in Beijing" at 2018 Business Traveller Asia-Pacific Awards.

This marks the sixth year that Grand Hyatt Beijing has been awarded this prestigious accolade.

Strategically located in Wangfujing area, Grand Hyatt Beijing is just minutes away from the city centre and a number of landmarks, such as the Forbidden City and Tiananmen Square. The five-star hotel features 718 guest rooms and suites, over 2,900 square metres of meeting and event facilities and an array of food and beverage outlets, including the award-winning "Made in China" restaurant.

Grand Hyatt Beijing is an integral part of Beijing Oriental Plaza, a 800,000-square metre mixed-use complex under the management of Hui Xian REIT. It comprises a shopping centre, eight Grade A office towers, three serviced apartment towers and Grand Hyatt Beijing.

The Business Traveller Asia-Pacific Awards is now in its 27th year and continues to celebrate the best in the travel and hospitality industry as voted by its readers, who are some of the region's most frequent business travellers.

About Hui Xian Real Estate Investment Trust

Hui Xian REIT (Stock Code: 87001) is the first RMB-denominated REIT listed in Hong Kong. Hui Xian REIT's portfolio spans across retail, office, serviced apartment and hotel businesses. Assets under management include Beijing Oriental Plaza, Chongqing Metropolitan Oriental Plaza, Harbour Plaza Chongqing, Sheraton Chengdu Lido Hotel and Sofitel Shenyang Lido; totaling gross floor area of over 1.1 million square metres.

Photo Captions

(1) Mr Richard M. Simmons, General Manager of Grand Hyatt Beijing (left) receives the "Best Business Hotel in Beijing" award at 2018 Business Traveller Asia-Pacific Awards ceremony.

(2) As an integral part of Beijing Oriental Plaza mixed-use development, Grand Hyatt

Beijing is one of the leading five-star hotels in Beijing featuring 718 guest rooms and suites.

