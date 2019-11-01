Huifu : CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
HUIFU PAYMENT LIMITED
滙 付 天 下 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability under the names of
Huifu Limited and 滙付天下有限公司 )
(Stock Code: 1806)
CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Huifu Payment Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries and operating entities, the "Group") announces that Mr. Chen Zhongjue ("Mr. Chen") has tendered his resignation as a non-executive Director with effect from 1 November 2019 due to change in job arrangements. Mr. Chen has confirmed that he has no claim against the Company in respect of his resignation and has no disagreement with the Board, and there is no other matter in respect of his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders"). The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Chen for his outstanding contributions to the development of the Group during his tenure of service.
APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
The Board announces that Ms. Wang Lihong ("Ms. Wang") has been appointed as a non-executive Director with effect from 1 November 2019.
The biographical details of Ms. Wang are set out as follows:
Ms. Wang, aged 51, is currently a managing director of Bain Capital Asia, LLC. Ms. Wang has 13 years of experience in private equity industry. Ms. Wang joined Bain Capital Asia, LLC in July 2006 and has served as a managing director since January 2011. Ms. Wang is mainly responsible for private equity investment in Greater China and Asia Pacific region. Before she joined Bain Capital Asia, LLC, she has spent eight years in the investment banking industry in Asia and the United States. She served as an executive director in Morgan Stanly Dean Witter Asia Limited from March 2005 to July 2006, a vice president in J.P. Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Limited from October
- 1 -
2001 to March 2005 and worked at Credit Suisse First Boston (US) prior to joining J.P. Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Limited. Ms. Wang also served as a non-executive director of Gome Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd., a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 493), from May 2010 to January 2015. Ms. Wang is currently a director of Columbia Business School Board of Overseers. Ms. Wang received a Master degree in Business Administration from Columbia Business School in 1999 and a Bachelor of Science degree from Fudan University in 1990.
Ms. Wang is currently serving as the chairwoman and a director of RISE Education Cayman Ltd, a company listed on the NASDAQ (stock code: REDU).
Ms. Wang has entered into a service contract with the Company for an initial term of three years commencing from 1 November 2019 until the third annual general meeting of the Company (whichever is sooner). Ms. Wang will be subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the memorandum and articles of association of the Company (the "Articles") and she will hold office only until the first general meeting of the Company after her appointment taking effect and then be eligible for re-election at such meeting under article 112 of the Articles. Ms. Wang will not receive any director's fee from the Company for being a non-executive Director.
Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Ms. Wang confirmed that she (i) does not hold any position with any other member of the Group; (ii) does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management of the Company or substantial or controlling Shareholders; (iii) has not held any directorship in any other listed companies in the past three years; and (iv) does not have any interests in Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, there is no other information relating to Ms. Wang that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and no other matter in relation to her proposed appointment that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.
The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Ms. Wang to join the Board.
By order of the Board
Huifu Payment Limited*
ZHOU Ye
Chairman
Shanghai, the People's Republic of China
1 November 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. ZHOU Ye, Ms. MU Haijie and Mr. JIN Yuan as executive Directors, Mr. CHYE Chia Chow, Mr. ZHOU Joe and Ms. WANG Lihong as non-executive Directors, and Mr. LIU Jun, Mr. WANG Hengzhong and Ms. ZHANG Qi as independent non-executive Directors.
-
Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability under the names of Huifu Limited and 滙付天 下有限公司
Disclaimer
Huifu Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 09:37:06 UTC