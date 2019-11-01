Huifu : CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUIFU PAYMENT LIMITED

滙 付 天 下 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability under the names of

Huifu Limited and 滙付天下有限公司 )

(Stock Code: 1806)

CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Huifu Payment Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries and operating entities, the "Group") announces that Mr. Chen Zhongjue ("Mr. Chen") has tendered his resignation as a non-executive Director with effect from 1 November 2019 due to change in job arrangements. Mr. Chen has confirmed that he has no claim against the Company in respect of his resignation and has no disagreement with the Board, and there is no other matter in respect of his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders"). The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Chen for his outstanding contributions to the development of the Group during his tenure of service.

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board announces that Ms. Wang Lihong ("Ms. Wang") has been appointed as a non-executive Director with effect from 1 November 2019.

The biographical details of Ms. Wang are set out as follows:

Ms. Wang, aged 51, is currently a managing director of Bain Capital Asia, LLC. Ms. Wang has 13 years of experience in private equity industry. Ms. Wang joined Bain Capital Asia, LLC in July 2006 and has served as a managing director since January 2011. Ms. Wang is mainly responsible for private equity investment in Greater China and Asia Pacific region. Before she joined Bain Capital Asia, LLC, she has spent eight years in the investment banking industry in Asia and the United States. She served as an executive director in Morgan Stanly Dean Witter Asia Limited from March 2005 to July 2006, a vice president in J.P. Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Limited from October

