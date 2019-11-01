Huifu : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

HUIFU PAYMENT LIMITED

滙付天下有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability under the names of

Huifu Limited and 匯付天下有限公司 )

(Stock code: 1806)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Huifu Payment Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

ZHOU Ye (Chairman and Chief Executive 2IILFHU)

MU Haijie

JIN Yuan

Non-executiveDirectors CHYE Chia Chow ZHOU Joe :$1*/LKRQJ

Independent Non-executive Directors

LIU Jun

WANG Hengzhong

ZHANG Qi