Huifu : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

11/01/2019 | 05:43am EDT

HUIFU PAYMENT LIMITED

滙付天下有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability under the names of

Huifu Limited and 匯付天下有限公司 )

(Stock code: 1806)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Huifu Payment Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

ZHOU Ye (Chairman and Chief Executive 2IILFHU)

MU Haijie

JIN Yuan

Non-executiveDirectors CHYE Chia Chow ZHOU Joe :$1*/LKRQJ

Independent Non-executive Directors

LIU Jun

WANG Hengzhong

ZHANG Qi

1

There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which certain Directors serve.

Board Committees

Audit

Nomination

Remuneration

Directors

Committee

Committee

Committee

ZHOU Ye

C

M

MU Haijie

JIN Yuan

CHYE Chia Chow

ZHOU Joe

:$1* /LKRQJ

LIU Jun

M

M

WANG Hengzhong

C

M

ZHANG Qi

M

M

C

Notes:

  • Chairman of the relevant Board committee M Member of the relevant Board committee

Shanghai, 1 November 2019

2

Disclaimer

Huifu Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 09:42:15 UTC
