Huifu : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

HUIFU PAYMENT LIMITED
滙付天下有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability under the names of
Huifu Limited and 匯付天下有限公司 )
(Stock code: 1806)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Huifu Payment Limited are set out below:
Executive Directors
ZHOU Ye (Chairman and Chief Executive 2IILFHU)
MU Haijie
JIN Yuan
Non-executiveDirectors CHYE Chia Chow ZHOU Joe :$1*/LKRQJ
Independent Non-executive Directors
LIU Jun
WANG Hengzhong
ZHANG Qi