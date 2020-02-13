Huijing : STABILIZING ACTIONS, END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD AND LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalised terms used herein shall have the

HUIJING HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

滙 景 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 9968)

STABILIZING ACTIONS, END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD AND

LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

STABILIZING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

The Company announces that the stabilization period in connection with the Global Offering ended on Saturday, February 8, 2020, being the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Public Offer.

As there was no over-allocation of Offer Shares in the Placing, the Over-allotment Option has not been exercised and no stabilizing actions were undertaken by the Stabilizing Manager during the stabilization period.