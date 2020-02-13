Log in
Huijing : STABILIZING ACTIONS, END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD AND LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

02/13/2020 | 05:59pm EST

Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalised terms used herein shall have the

same meanings as those defined in the prospectus dated December 31, 2019 (the ''Prospectus'') of Huijing Holdings Company Limited (the ''Company'').

This announcement is made pursuant to section 9(2) of the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilizing) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong). This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities. This announcement is not a prospectus. Potential investors should read the Prospectus for detailed information about the Global Offering described below before deciding whether or not to invest in the Shares thereby being offered.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is not for release, publication, distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia). This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The

securities mentioned herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended from time to time (the ''U.S. Securities Act''). The

securities may not be offered, sold, pledged or transferred within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable state securities laws, or outside the United States unless in compliance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act. The Company has not intended and does not intend to make any public offer of securities in the United States.

HUIJING HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

滙 景 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 9968)

STABILIZING ACTIONS, END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD AND

LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

STABILIZING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

The Company announces that the stabilization period in connection with the Global Offering ended on Saturday, February 8, 2020, being the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Public Offer.

As there was no over-allocation of Offer Shares in the Placing, the Over-allotment Option has not been exercised and no stabilizing actions were undertaken by the Stabilizing Manager during the stabilization period.

- 1 -

LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

The Over-allotment Option lapsed on Saturday, February 8, 2020, being the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Public Offer.

PUBLIC FLOAT

The Directors confirm that, immediately after the end of the stabilization period, the number of issued shares in the hands of the public will satisfy the minimum percentage as prescribed in the waiver granted by the Stock Exchange from strict compliance with Rule 8.08(1) of the Listing Rules.

By order of the Board

Huijing Holdings Company Limited

Lun Ruixiang

Chairman and Non-executive Director

Hong Kong, February 14, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lun Zhao Ming, Mr. Lau Kam Kwok Dickson and Mr. Lu Peijun as Executive Directors, Mr. Lun Ruixiang as a Non- executive Director, and Ms. Chiu Lai Kuen Susanna, Mr. Hung Wan Shun Stephen and Ms. Lin Yanna as Independent Non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Huijing Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 22:58:07 UTC
