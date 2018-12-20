Log in
Huili Resources : CHANGE OF AUDITORS AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

12/20/2018 | 05:10pm CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Huili Resources (Group) Limited 䁩ɢ༟๕€ණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1303)

CHANGE OF AUDITORS

AND

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

CHANGE OF AUDITORS

This announcement is made by Huili Resources (Group) Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.51(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company announces that PricewaterhouseCoopers will retire as the auditors of the Company upon expiration of its current term of office at the close of the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company ("AGM").

The Board and the audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee") received a letter dated 20 December 2018 from PricewaterhouseCoopers, the auditors of the Company, in respect of their decision not to stand for re-appointment as auditors of the Company at the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company after taking into account of many factors, including the professional risks associated with the audit, its available internal resources and the related economic rewards.

The Board has resolved, with the recommendation from the Audit Committee, to propose the appointment of BDO Limited as the new auditors of the Company following the retirement of PricewaterhouseCoopers and to hold office from the conclusion of the AGM until the conclusion of the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") at the AGM.

The Company is incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands and to the knowledge of the Board there is no requirement under the laws of Cayman Islands for the retiring auditors to confirm whether or not there is any circumstance connected with their retirement which they consider should be brought to the attention of the Company's members and creditors. PricewaterhouseCoopers has therefore not issued such confirmation.

The Board and the Audit Committee also confirm that there is no disagreement between the Company and PricewaterhouseCoopers and there are no other matters or circumstances in connection with the retirement of PricewaterhouseCoopers which need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

The Company would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to PricewaterhouseCoopers for its professional and quality services rendered to the Company in the past years.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 9:00 am on 28 March 2018, pending the fulfilment of resumption conditions imposed by the Stock Exchange as set out in the announcement of the Company dated 8 June 2018. Further announcement(s) will be made as and when appropriate.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Huili Resources (Group) Limited

Li Xiaobin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 20 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Li Xiaobin, Ms. Wang Qian, Mr. Liu Huijie and Ms. Jia Dai and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Cao Shiping, Ms. Xiang Siying and Ms. Huang Mei.

Disclaimer

Huili Resources Group Limited published this content on 20 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2018 16:09:05 UTC
